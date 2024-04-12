All Avatar The Last Airbender NPCs Locations In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Aang, Katara, Zuko, and Toph have invaded Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, and not just as purchaseable cosmetics. These four icons from the Avatar: The Last Airbender series can be found scattered around the Fortnite island and NPCs, and here is where you can find them.

All Avatar NPC Locations In Fortnite

The Avatar NPCs are located in the “four corners” of the map. They can’t be recruited, but some of them do sell helpful items or healing. That said, there isn’t much reason to visit them unless they’re along your path and you’re in a pinch.

The map above shows each NPC’s exact location.

Aang Location and What He Sells in Fortnite

Aang is located on the tall mountain north of Grand Glacier. He sells two Shockwave Grenades for 200 Gold and two Flowberries for 60 gold.

Zuko Location and What He Sells in Fortnite

Prince Zuko is on the coast north of Rebel’s Roost. He sells three Shield Breaker EMPs for 150 gold and two Cluster Clingers for 200 gold.

Katara Location and What She Sells in Fortnite

Katara isn’t too far from Aang as she can be found on a mountain south of Grand Glacier. She sells can restore your health for 100 gold and sells Flowberry Fizz for 175 gold a pop.

Toph Location and What She Sells in Fortnite

Toph is found wandering on a hill West of Pleasant Park. She sells two Shield Bubble Jrs for 120 gold and two Chug Splashes for 120 gold.

And that’s all there is to know about the Avatar The Last Airbender NPCs, where they’re located, and what they sell in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

