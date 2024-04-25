All Fortnite Cerberus Snapshot Quest Stages & How To Complete Them

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 continues the tradition of progressing the overarching plot via in-game quests. However, in Fortnite Season 2, players will have to complete the Cerberus Snapshot quests, which include some vague instructions.
- All Cerberus Snapshot Quest Stages & Locations in Fortnite
- Stage 1: Use a Scrying Pool To Speak With Cerberus
- Stage 2: Eliminate Anything to see if they took the Artifact
- Stage 3 Part 1: Did I Leave it under the Windmill
- Stage 3 Part 2: Maybe on a grassy island in the center of everything
- Stage 3 Part 3: I left it near the snow, where people bury yummy bones
- Stage 5: Use Scrying Pool To Talk To Hades
- Step 6: Defeat Cerberus to gain his tracking ability
- Stage 7: Follow the scent of and collect the Artifact
- Stage 8: Return the Artifact to Cerberus’ Dog House
- Stage 9: Use Scrying Pool to speak with The Oracle
There are nine stages to the Cerberus quest which will have players running all around the map. Here is how to complete each stage:
Stage 1: Use a Scrying Pool To Speak With Cerberus
For this stage, players can visit any of the four Scrying Pools dotted around the Fortnite Island.
Stage 2: Eliminate Anything to see if they took the Artifact
There isn’t a specific location for Stage 2. All a player needs to do is eliminate 20 things. These can be players, NPCs, bosses, or even chickens.
Stage 3 Part 1: Did I Leave it under the Windmill
Players will need to dig up a glowing mound at the windmill between Lavish Lair and Grim Gate.
Stage 3 Part 2: Maybe on a grassy island in the center of everything
This glowing spot is located on the smaller round island in the lake next to Fencing Fields, Restored Reels, and Reckless Railway.
Stage 3 Part 3: I left it near the snow, where people bury yummy bones
The last glowing spot is located in a graveyard east of Lavish Lair, north of Reckless Railways, and South of Classy Courts.
Stage 5: Use Scrying Pool To Talk To Hades
Again, players will need to visit one of the four Scrying Pools and speak with Hades.
Step 6: Defeat Cerberus to gain his tracking ability
This is the most challenging quest in the Fortnite Cerberus Snapshot story. Players must visit Grim Gate and defeat the boss Cerberus. Then, they must equip the Artifact he drops.
Stage 7: Follow the scent of and collect the Artifact
For this quest, you will need to visit Pleasant Piazza and follow a trail marked on the map below.
Stage 8: Return the Artifact to Cerberus’ Dog House
Visit the dog house marked on the map below and interact with the glowing space to complete Stage 8.
Stage 9: Use Scrying Pool to speak with The Oracle
Finally, to complete the Fortnite Cerberus Snapshot stages, players must return to a Scrying Pool one last time to speak with The Oracle.
And that’s all there is to completing the Cerberus Snapshot story quests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.