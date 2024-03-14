All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Boss Locations & What They Drop

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 continues the tradition of challenging boss fights that reward players with medallions – or aspects of the gods – and powerful weapons. Here is every boss location in Fortnite as well as what items and weapons they drop.

All Bosses in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

There are currently four bosses that players can challenge in combat in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. They are as follows:

Zeus

Ares

Hades

Cerberus

Throughout this guide, we will break down where you can find each boss, what weapons they drop, and the effects that their aspects of the gods grant players.

How To Summon Bosses in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Unlike past seasons, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 bosses don’t roam around POIs looking for players. Instead, players have to locate their shrine at specific POIs and activate the boss by interacting with their statue. The boss will summon waves of minions that the players must defeat before the boss can take damage.

Each shrine can only be activated once per game, and anyone can join in on the boss challenge once it’s activated.

Zeus Boss Location & Drops

Zeus, the god of thunder, takes up residence at Mount Olympus. The exact location of the statue where you can activate the boss fight is found in the image below:

Item Description

Aspect of Speed Run faster and jump higher while sprinting. Reveals your location on the map.

Zeus’ Huntress DMR A flawless rifle said to have been given to Zeus by the Goddess of the Hunt for luck.

Ares Boss Location & Drops

The Ares altar can be found at Brawler’s Battleground, a relatively small POI mainly consisting of Ares’s arena. The exact location of the statue where you can activate the boss fight is found in the image below:

Item Description

Aspect of Combat Imbues ranged weapons with increased damage. Reveals your location on the map.

Ares’ Warforged Assault Rifle The ultimate Warforged Assault Rifle, forged by the hands of Hephaestus himself.

Hades Boss Location & Drops

Hades can be found on his throne in the heart of The Underworld POI. Arguably the easiest boss to defeat, the map below shows the exact location of his boss altar:

Item Description

Aspect of Siphon Grants healing siphon effect on enemy elimination. Reveals your location on the map.

Hades’ Harbinger SMG The magnificent weapon of Hades, imbued in the fires of the underworld.

Cerberus Boss Location & Drops

Cerberus, Hade’s lapdog, guards the entrance to The Underworld at the new Grim Gates POI. The exact location of the feral boss fight is circled in red on the map below.

Item Description

Aspect of Agility Gain charges of Underworld Dash over time for quick bursts of mobility. Reveals your location on the map.

Ceberus’ Gatekeeper Shotgun A vicious shotgun created for Cerberus to guard the Gates of Hades.

That’s everything there is to know about the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 bosses. We will update this guides if any other bosses are introduced over the course o the season.