All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Boss Locations & What They Drop

Published: Mar 14, 2024
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 continues the tradition of challenging boss fights that reward players with medallions – or aspects of the gods – and powerful weapons. Here is every boss location in Fortnite as well as what items and weapons they drop.

Table of contents

All Bosses in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Fortnite aspect og the gods locations

There are currently four bosses that players can challenge in combat in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. They are as follows:

  • Zeus
  • Ares
  • Hades
  • Cerberus

Throughout this guide, we will break down where you can find each boss, what weapons they drop, and the effects that their aspects of the gods grant players.

How To Summon Bosses in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Unlike past seasons, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 bosses don’t roam around POIs looking for players. Instead, players have to locate their shrine at specific POIs and activate the boss by interacting with their statue. The boss will summon waves of minions that the players must defeat before the boss can take damage.

Each shrine can only be activated once per game, and anyone can join in on the boss challenge once it’s activated.

Zeus Boss Location & Drops

fortnite zeus boss statue

Zeus, the god of thunder, takes up residence at Mount Olympus. The exact location of the statue where you can activate the boss fight is found in the image below:

fortnite zeus boss location
ItemDescription
zeus aspect fortnite
Aspect of Speed		Run faster and jump higher while sprinting. Reveals your location on the map.
Huntress_DMR_-_Weapon_-_Fortnite
Zeus’ Huntress DMR		A flawless rifle said to have been given to Zeus by the Goddess of the Hunt for luck.

Ares Boss Location & Drops

fortnite ares boss statue

The Ares altar can be found at Brawler’s Battleground, a relatively small POI mainly consisting of Ares’s arena. The exact location of the statue where you can activate the boss fight is found in the image below:

fortnite ares boss location
ItemDescription
ares aspect fortnite
Aspect of Combat		Imbues ranged weapons with increased damage. Reveals your location on the map.
Warforged_Assault_Rifle_-_Weapon_-_Fortnite
Ares’ Warforged Assault Rifle		The ultimate Warforged Assault Rifle, forged by the hands of Hephaestus himself.

Hades Boss Location & Drops

fortnite hades boss location (1)

Hades can be found on his throne in the heart of The Underworld POI. Arguably the easiest boss to defeat, the map below shows the exact location of his boss altar:

fortnite hades boss location
ItemDescription
hades aspect fortnite
Aspect of Siphon		Grants healing siphon effect on enemy elimination. Reveals your location on the map.
Harbinger_SMG_-_Weapon_-_Fortnite
Hades’ Harbinger SMG		The magnificent weapon of Hades, imbued in the fires of the underworld.

Cerberus Boss Location & Drops

fortnite cerberus boss statue

Cerberus, Hade’s lapdog, guards the entrance to The Underworld at the new Grim Gates POI. The exact location of the feral boss fight is circled in red on the map below.

fortnite cerberus boss location
ItemDescription
cerberus aspect fortnite
Aspect of Agility		Gain charges of Underworld Dash over time for quick bursts of mobility. Reveals your location on the map.
Gatekeeper_Shotgun_-_Weapon_-_Fortnite
Ceberus’ Gatekeeper Shotgun		A vicious shotgun created for Cerberus to guard the Gates of Hades.

That’s everything there is to know about the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 bosses. We will update this guides if any other bosses are introduced over the course o the season.

Read Article All Cheat Codes for Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection key art.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Cheat Codes for Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Mar 14, 2024
Read Article How to Unlock the JAK Backsaw Kit Aftermarket Part in MW3
The Holger 556 in MW3 Warzone.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Unlock the JAK Backsaw Kit Aftermarket Part in MW3
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Mar 14, 2024
Read Article All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (March 2024)
pokemon go pokecoins
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (March 2024)
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 14, 2024
