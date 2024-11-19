Yes, Melania’s Nudes Were Posted on Russian State Television

There’s some debate on whether or not Russian State television aired nude photographs of Melania Trump, president-elect Trump’s wife. That news is completely true.

Warning: Even blurred, the links and video below are NSFW.

The broadcast occurred on Russia 1’s 60 Minutes program, hosted by Olga Skabeeva and Evgeny Popov, shortly after Donald Trump was declared the winner. The images were not newly leaked; they were photos from various sources, including a GQ photoshoot in 2000, but all came from Melania’s modeling career. Snopes made sure to confirm the authenticity of the broadcast and photos.

Obviously, the airing of these photographs on Russian state television generated significant online discussion. Some users interpreted the broadcast as a message of control or leverage over Donald Trump, referencing the concept of “kompromat.”

The footage above was compiled from segments of the 60 Minutes program and subsequently shared on various platforms, including YouTube by Julia Davis of the Russia Media Monitor, a project tracking Russian state media.

The photos of Melania Trump were interspersed within a larger segment discussing Donald Trump’s reelection. The Russian state television network’s commentary over the photos included referencing a video in which Melania Trump posed the question, “What does ‘my body, my choice’ really mean?” This linked the visual presentation of the photos to the broader context of Melania Trump’s public statements regarding her modeling career.

Melania Trump addressed the photos in a tweet on X released in September 2024, expressing pride in her past modeling work and questioning the ethics of media focusing on those images. She connected her work to appreciating the human form in art.

Melania Trump was once a supermodel, and her work required her to pose in revealing clothing and sometimes nude. She isn’t embarrassed by this, and she’s made a successful career through modeling. Now, she’s the first lady, and those pictures are from the past and accessible to anyone. She’s not hiding from it.

