Limited Run Games Accused of Using Low-Quality Discs & People Are Blaming Wokeness, For Some Reason

Limited Run Games is a prolific company that makes physical editions of digital games. However, Limited Run Games is now accused of using low-quality CD-R discs for its recent 3DO re-releases.

As reported by the website Time Extension, it is claimed cult classics like Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties and D are being delivered to customers on CD-R discs instead of being professionally pressed. Gamers with functioning 3DO systems cannot even boot up the games:

lol @LimitedRunGames is shipping out 3DO games on CDR (rather than pressed discs) and the best part: they won’t even work on real hardware. pic.twitter.com/WRJDd6JW94 — Todd Gill – Retro Frog (@ToddsNerdCave) May 1, 2024

X user Voultar explains just how crappy the situation is, as Limited Run charges high prices for these re-releases:

I know I talk about a lot of things on here and people might consider this "drama", but please just hear me out and read until the end. This company is problematic in more ways than one and it's becoming exhausting. @LimitedRunGames charges an absolute premium for their… https://t.co/7pl3XLjD9A pic.twitter.com/klKXpbR5sc — Voultar (@Voultar) May 1, 2024

$70 for a cheap CD-R that doesn’t even work? Yikes.

This whole kerfuffle is bad enough, but the cesspool that is the X comment section decided to assign the entire blame for this on wokeness:

What did you expect?

LRG are terrible and this tracks with past actions.

They probably fired the staff responsible for quality control last year and now we're here pic.twitter.com/ZEOq8G2Jta — DIxiebooRising ✝️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇯🇵🇫🇮 (@DixiebooRising) May 2, 2024

A company that would fire you for not being woke enough cannot be trusted to do anything right at all. Why are they still in business? — PhilTheStampede (@PhilTheStampede) May 2, 2024

The Limited Run post about “supporting an inclusive culture” was put up after it was reported the corporation fired an employee over transphobic tweets. So it fired all of its quality control to make room for diversity? What does one have to do with the other? I should not be surprised, since X is host to a swath of people with vapid comments.

Owned by Embracer Freemode, Limited Run Games is a video game distributor that specializes in creating physical versions of video games, with older games being one of the biggest focuses of the company’s products.

