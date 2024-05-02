Limited Run Games Accused of Using Low-Quality Discs & People Are Blaming Wokeness, For Some Reason

Limited Run Games is a prolific company that makes physical editions of digital games. However, Limited Run Games is now accused of using low-quality CD-R discs for its recent 3DO re-releases.
As reported by the website Time Extension, it is claimed cult classics like Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties and D are being delivered to customers on CD-R discs instead of being professionally pressed. Gamers with functioning 3DO systems cannot even boot up the games:
X user Voultar explains just how crappy the situation is, as Limited Run charges high prices for these re-releases:
$70 for a cheap CD-R that doesn’t even work? Yikes.
This whole kerfuffle is bad enough, but the cesspool that is the X comment section decided to assign the entire blame for this on wokeness:
The Limited Run post about “supporting an inclusive culture” was put up after it was reported the corporation fired an employee over transphobic tweets. So it fired all of its quality control to make room for diversity? What does one have to do with the other? I should not be surprised, since X is host to a swath of people with vapid comments.
Owned by Embracer Freemode, Limited Run Games is a video game distributor that specializes in creating physical versions of video games, with older games being one of the biggest focuses of the company’s products.
KEEP READING: Tomba! Is Coming to Modern Platforms via Limited Run Games