Tomba! Is Coming to Modern Platforms via Limited Run Games

The Limited Run Summer Games Showcase has come and gone. The memories of what it revealed, however, will live forever. One such announcement was Gex Trilogy, for fans of both 2D and 3D platformers. Another was the surprise news of a rebuilt Tomba port. Limited Run Games is working with creator Tokuro Fujiwara to bring the classic PlayStation game Tomba to modern consoles: PlayStation 5 (PS5), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will be available both physically and digitally.

Feast your eyes on the reveal trailer below:

As great as that animated cutscene was, I wish we had seen some gameplay. I would like to know how updated the game looks, as the original came out way back in 1998. This version of Tomba will utilize Limited Run Games’ Carbon Engine and feature a new soundtrack by composer Fujita Harumi. No release window was given for the title.

I’d love to get my hands on Tomba! when it launches. I never had a chance to try it out on the PSX when I was younger, but it looks like the kind of game I would enjoy. I wonder if Limited Run Games will pursue bringing the sequel to modern consoles at some point in the future.