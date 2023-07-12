Gex Trilogy Is Coming to Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, & PC

Today, Limited Run Games, which specializes in physical releases of indie games and re-releases of games of yesteryear, held its Summer Games Showcase. And the event was wall-to-wall curve balls. Among them was the announcement from Limited Run and Square Enix of Gex Trilogy for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X | S, and PC via Steam. Gex, Gex: Enter the Gecko, and Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko have been rebuilt for modern platforms using Limited Run’s proprietary Carbon Engine, which exists specifically to port retro games like this one.

Limited Run shared a brief Gex Trilogy reveal trailer spoofing James Bond in classic fashion, but it reveals absolutely nothing else besides what you read two sentences ago. Limited Run says it will share more information about it today, so we’ll provide an update if it’s substantial.

Gex was originally developed by Crystal Dynamics and launched for 3DO, PlayStation, and Sega Saturn in 1995 as a 2D platformer. Gex: Enter the Gecko shifted to 3D platforming in 1998, and Gex 3 followed in 1999. After that, the franchise mostly went into hibernation, until this magic moment. If you’ve never played Gex before, or your experience is limited to old demo discs, you may want to watch out for Gex Trilogy on Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC in the future.