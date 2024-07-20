You Might Get Your First Chance To Play Soulframe Much Sooner Than You Think

If you have been patiently waiting to try out Soulframe, the upcoming new title from Warframe developer Digital Extremes, then you might not have to wait as long as you think.

At TennoCon 2024, Soulframe did their first-ever Dev Stream live from the event. Dev Streams are a tradition for Digital Extremes, where they dive deep into their games and give the audience lots of insight into the development process and how the team functions. They are also just a good time and are usually highly entertaining.

In this inaugural Soulframe Dev Stream, we got to see new characters and creatures, a new way to customize our characters within the game, and a new enemy called Nimrod, which seemed scary and intimidating. The game is coming along in leaps and bounds, offering a slower gameplay style than Warframe but with lots of the exciting creative content we have grown to expect from Digital Extremes.

Of great news for those curious to know just how much this new title differs from their highly successful live service ninja simulator: it looks like they want to open the game up to more players as soon as possible. Right now, a dedicated portion of the player base takes part in Preludes, small beta tests, and snippets of content that we get to experience and find bugs with or offer design feedback about. That has been going so well that the team wishes to increase the scale of it.

“The closed testing we’ve been doing with our community has been so impactful; we’ve learned a ton, and we continue to listen and learn each day,” said Soulframe Creative Director, Geoff Crookes. “We’re hoping to open this up to a lot more players this fall. Everything is still rough around the edges, but that’s part of our style – the feedback is important to us, and we really do iterate on it regularly.”

“The community we’ve formed around Soulframe has been really inspiring for the team and they are the backbone of everything we do,” said Sarah Asselin, Soulframe Community Manager. “ We’re welcoming more new players than ever, and we can’t wait to share our progress through regular Devstreams with the team as we continue to peel back Soulframe’s layers of intrigue.”

If you are too impatient to wait, make sure you head over to the Soulframe website and get your name on the list for any future Preludes. Either way, it looks like you’ll have a chance to get involved with the fun by the end of the year, so you won’t have long to wait.

