Warframe’s The Lotus Eaters Update Will Keep Us Busy Until 1999

TennoCon 2024 has been filled with lovely surprises for fans of Warframe. With Warframe: 1999 on the way in the latter part of the year, with a teased winter release window, we now have a surprise to keep us busy until then.

Recommended Videos

Before we get properly stuck into Warframe: 1999 this winter, we will first get a taste of the action to come in The Lotus Eaters update that will arrive this August. The Lotus Eaters update will bring back a fan-favorite character, and will also see the release of Sevagoth Prime, the latest Warframe to receive the golden treatment.

Warframe: 1999 will see players going back in time to the best year ever, taking on the role of Arthur and leading his team as he tries to stop the invasion of a virulent and violent infestation that is trying to take over the world.

Frankly, this update looks incredible, and we got a sneak peek of it in the run-up to TennoCon 2024. There will be new areas to explore, the Protoframes to learn about, Albrecht Entrati to track down, and midnight as the world enters the year 2000 to survive.

The Lotus Eaters will give us our first taste of the action, and we could be going to interesting places. In Greek mythology, Lotus Eaters are deemed to be layabouts, people who are somehow enamored with a powerful distraction, in the case of the origin story, a lotus tree. The tree was a source of food, and the fruit would render the eater sleepy and apathetic, an effective trap for anyone who ended up on the island.

In Warframe, we have our dearest leader, the Lotus, a complex figure who has been looking after the Tenno while also being overcome with influence from those who would seek to do us harm. So, we might be seeing yet another bit of progression in the overarching tale of the Lotus.

No matter how this prologue for the big expansion plays out, it is sure to be a fun time.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy