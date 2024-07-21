What Is the Release Date of Warframe: 1999?

Warframe is going back in time to the greatest year ever, 1999. But, at what date in the future will we be able to go back to the past?

Warframe: 1999 will be released in the winter of 2024, although no exact release date is known as of yet. History and experience tell me that it will drop far enough out from Christmas for Digital Extremes to be able to ensure smooth sailing before they take their Christmas break, however.

Warframe: 1999 is looking like a ton of fun, after getting a sneaky peak at it. We will have Arthur and the rest for Protoframes trying desperately to stop the surging Infestation and what it is that Albrecth Entrati is up to. The past will come face to face with the future, and the future shall be invaded by the past. It all looks very interesting.

There will be a whole new layer added on to the Lich system, as Infested Liches will finally be added to the game. In 1999, world-famous boy band On-lyne had their copyright pretty severely infringed by the Technocyte Coda, who stole their essence for some Lich-like fun. There will be new hunts and new weapons to enjoy.

The new Protoframes will be more than just pretty faces, and shall include a romance system powered by the work of voices actors like Amelia Tyler (Baldur’s Gate 3), Kevin Afghani (Super Mario Bros. Wonder), Melissa Medina (Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail), Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge (Forza Horizon 5), Alpha Takahashi (Cyberpunk 2077), and Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI).

A new Warframew will be joining the game as Cyte-09 teams up with the main expansion protagonist, Arthur, resulting in a whole new Warframe manifesting in the future. And, maybe best of all, there will be a new method of traversal with the Atomicyle, capable of drifting, bullet-jumping, and even acting as an impromptu explosive.

And before we even get to that we have The Lotus Eaters update coming in August to act as our first stepping stone into the past, and Sevagoth Prime will be dropping as well, giving us a whole new Prime Warframe to build.

It’s a hugely exciting time for Warframe as the team continues to build on the incredible creative momentum of Duviri Paradox, Whispers in the Walls, and Jade Shadows, all of which have been pushing Warframe’s storytelling in fun new directions.

