X-Men ’97: How Are Bastion and Nimrod Connected?

X-Men ’97 Season 1’s latest episode, “Tolerance Is Extinction – Part 1,” reveals Bastion’s secret origin – and uber-powerful Sentinel Nimrod is a big part of it. So, how are Bastion and Nimrod connected, exactly?

Bastion and Nimrod’s Connection in X-Men ’97, Explained

“Tolerance Is Extinction – Part 1” does a pretty decent job covering Bastion’s backstory. That said, viewers less with X-Men ’97‘s precursor, X-Men: The Animated Series, may get a bit confused by the Nimrod of it all. So, to recap, Nimrod is a highly advanced Sentinel from the future, who travels to 1959 to assassinate Professor X in X-Men: The Animated Series Season 4. He fails, leaving a fragment of himself behind that – as shown in X-Men ’97 – later infects Bastion’s dad, Richard Gilberti. As a result, Bastion (originally named “Sebastion”) is born a human/machine hybrid.

Years later, l’il Bastion discovers he can communicate with machines, making him feel like an outcast. Ironically, his experiences are similar to those of the mutants his grown-up self is so intent on exterminating. And later, when the X-Men defeat Master Mold in X-Men: The Animated Series Season 1, the mobile Sentinel factory uploads its AI consciousness into the Nimrod part of Bastion’s brain. As Jean Grey puts it in “Tolerance Is Extinction – Part 1,” Bastion is “descended of every Sentinel, from Master Mold to Nimrod – mutated, evolved.”

Are Bastion and Nimrod Connected in Marvel’s X-Men Comics?

Yep, only it’s a lot more complicated. In the comics, Master Mold and Nimrod fuse together while the latter is hanging out in the then-present day, disguised as a human construction worker. This Master Mold/Nimrod composite being subsequently goes head-to-head with the X-Men, who shove it through the Siege Perilous: a magical portal to the multiverse. The Siege Perilous is more than just a doorway, though. It also transforms those who pass through it, leaving them with a new body and no memories on the other side. So it is with Master Mold/Nimrod, who emerges as the newly created Bastion.

Now half-human, half-Sentinel, the amnesiac Bastion winds up adopted by a nice lady named Rose Gilberti. Assuming the identity of Sebastion Gilberti and believing himself human, Bastion poses little threat – until he’s exposed to anti-mutant rhetoric. This triggers his dormant programming, and before too long, his US government-backed Operation: Zero Tolerance strike force is up and running. As the head of OZT, Bastion oversees the Prime Sentinel program – one of many Sentinel-related projects that pave the way for Nimrod’s eventual creation.

