What Happens to Omega After Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3?

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, Episode 15, “The Cavalry Has Arrived.”

The third and final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch sets up the next stage of Omega’s journey. So, what happens to Omega after The Bad Batch Season 3?

Omega’s Fate After The Bad Batch Series Finale, Explained

To recap, Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, Episode 15, “The Cavalry Has Arrived” wraps up with an epilogue set around a decade-and-a-half later. Here, the grown-up Omega shares a moment with Hunter as she leaves the home they share with the rest of Clone Force 99 on Pabu. Before she goes, Omega confirms her plans to enlist in the Rebel Alliance as a fighter pilot. So, that’s what happens to Omega after The Bad Batch Season 3: she joins the Rebellion. Whether she takes part in any of the original Star Wars trilogy’s iconic dust-ups – similar to Star Wars Rebels‘ Hera Syndulla being retroactively inserted into the Battle of Endor – remains unclear for now, though.

Either way, the Bad Batch creative team intended Omega’s Season 3 fate to justify her clone siblings’ choice to sit out the Galactic Civil War. “[T]he question could maybe come up, if [the Bad Batch] could still help people, why don’t they help people?” supervising director Brad Rau explained in a recent StarWars.com interview. “And so we hope that with the epilogue we’re showing that they are doing both. They got to have peace. They got to step aside from the battle, put down their guns, and stop causing more violence. And yet, how could this kid who’s learned so much from her brothers stay out of the fight forever? She couldn’t. We just really wanted to show that, too.”

The Bad Batch Season 3’s Original Ending Teased Omega’s Star Wars Future More

Interestingly, early versions of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3’s ending would’ve signposted Omega’s later adventures in greater detail. That’s according to voice Michelle Ang, who revealed in a February 2024 interview with The Holo Files that the finale initially “set up… the possibility of a very large future” for Omega in the wider Star Wars franchise. Ang didn’t elaborate further, other than to say this aspect of the script was dialed back over the course of production.

It wasn’t the only major Bad Batch Season 3 plot point that didn’t make the cut, either. While Rau and head writer Jennifer Corbett devised an explanation for Asajj Ventress’ return in Episode 9, “The Harbinger,” the reformed baddie’s resurrection isn’t actually explained on screen. At the time, Corbett promised Star Wars devotees that “future content” would cover Ventress’ comeback.

All 15 episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 are currently streaming on Disney+.

