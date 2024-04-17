Did Tech Die in Star Wars: The Bad Batch?

Clone Force 99’s aptly named technology expert, Tech, seemingly met his end in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 – but did he really die? And is there any evidence he’ll return in Season 3?

Is Tech Dead in Star Wars: The Bad Batch?

Yes, Tech is dead. He died in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episode 16, “Plan 99.”

Tech’s shocking demise comes midway through the episode, as Clone Force 99 tries to escape Admiral Tarkin’s Imperial forces. The elite commando squad finds themselves aboard a railcar poised to plummet from the sky, killing them all. As if that’s not enough, Tarkin’s V-wing fighters are strafing them, as well. Realizing that the badly damaged cable car won’t start moving again bearing its current load, Tech decides to enact “Plan 99”: a self-sacrifice play. Composed as ever, he shoots out the hinge, keeping his section of the railcar aloft. Tech then falls to his death, saving his pals’ lives.

The rest of Clone Force 99 is understandably broken up by Tech’s series exit and continues mourning him in The Bad Batch Season 3. Notably, his signature goggles – recovered by Hunter during a brush with Imperial scientist Royce Hemlock – are kept aboard the squad’s ship as a tribute to their fallen comrade. Several characters reflect on how much easier Tech’s prowess with technology made their lives, too. Even so, Clone Force 99 ultimately makes peace with Tech’s death, accepting that his sacrifice gave them a chance to complete their mission.

Could Tech Return in The Bad Batch Season 3?

All that said, could Tech somehow return in The Bad Batch Season 3? It doesn’t seem likely. However, death isn’t always the end in the Star Wars universe. Plus, as some fans on Reddit have already noted, we never actually see Tech die. Theories put forward range from Tech somehow surviving his fall and winding up a prisoner of the Empire to him being reprogrammed as an assassin! Time (and Season 3’s remaining episodes) will tell if any of this speculation pans out.

But if Tech does mount an unlikely comeback, it won’t be The Bad Batch Season 3’s first. Episode 9, “The Harbinger,” already brought back reformed villain Asajj Ventress, despite her supposed death in the 2015 novel Star Wars: Dark Disciple. This apparent contradiction isn’t addressed in the episode itself. So yes, Tech could conceivably show up again – but there’s no guarantee he will.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping on Wednesdays.

