Rarely is a judge more famous than the reality show they’re on, but Simon Cowell always steals the spotlight. He always tells it like it is, never holding back, even if a contestant has a tragic backstory. But what happened to Simon Cowell from American Idol?

What Is Simon Cowell From American Idol Up To Now?

After finding success as a music producer in the UK, Simon Cowell tried his hand at judging, appearing on Pop Idol. The show did pretty well for itself, and after conquering TV in the UK, Cowell set his sights on America. He created and became a judge on America Idol, and alongside Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul, he helped discover some of the biggest names in the music industry.

However, one reality franchise wasn’t enough for Cowell, so he started working on Got Talent, another talent show where, rather than just music, contestants could perform various kinds of acts. It also found plenty of success, so much so that Cowell left American Idol in 2010 and began focusing on other projects in addition to Got Talent.

The 2010s were especially important to Cowell because, in 2011, he signed the boyband One Direction to his label after the group placed third in The X Factor Season 7. Of course, the group went on to become a worldwide sensation, and Cowell was there to help every step of the way.

Being that famous means people pay close attention, though, especially when someone’s look changes. In 2022, Cowell admitted that he removed face fillers after realizing he had gone too far with them. Fans had noticed a considerable change to Cowell’s face structure, but it wasn’t until his own son had a negative reaction that the former American Idol judge did something about it (via E! News).

These days, Cowell continues to work on his various shows. Sadly, he’s also been dealing with a major loss after the death of former One Direction member Liam Payne. “You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens,” Cowell wrote on Instagram. “Liam, I am devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you.”

And that’s what happened to Simon Cowell from American Idol.

