TV personality and chef Rachael Ray has been the subject of some discussion, and not just for her books and TV appearances. So, what happened to Rachael Ray? Here’s what you need to know.

What Happened To TV Personality Rachael Ray

Fans are concerned for Rachael Ray because she recently appeared in a video where she was slurring her words. She first appeared on TV as a chef, but her career quickly ballooned. She’s written more books than you can shake a spatula at, and she even had her own TV talk show that ran for an amazing 17 seasons. Ray even has her own range of cooking equipment and a dog food brand.

While her talk show ended in 2023, because she felt she needed to move on, she’s still very much in the limelight. However, fans have become concerned because, in a recent video talking about Tony Bennett, Rachael, 57, appeared to be slurring her words (via Page Six)

The internet being what it is, commentators jumped in with their own interpretation, speculating everything from alcoholism to Bell’s Palsy. But as strange as their takes may have been, they were convinced something was up with Ray.

Ray herself has addressed the issue, claiming that she had fallen (via NYPost), On her podcast, she stated “I like what people consider physical work. I like making dinner, planning dinners, making lists. I love physical labor, helping carry in the wood.” However, she added, “I’ve had a couple of bad falls in the last couple of weeks, so I haven’t been doing that in a while.”

This announcement didn’t stop fans from worrying. The NYPost’s comment section, for example, is filled with people saying that it’s not normal to have fallen at that age, suggesting there might be another issue. But if there is, Ray is keeping it to herself, perhaps wisely.

There’s also been drama surrounding Ray and her husband, with her stating the pair sometimes have huge screaming matches (via The US Sun). Between these two things, Ray has very much been the topic of conversation, but whether she’ll reveal any more is entirely up to her.

So the answer to what happened to Rachael Ray is that she still has a thriving career and cooking empire, but a recent video appearance has led fans to suspect she’s dealing with issues.

