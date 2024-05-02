Will There Be Love on the Spectrum Season 3? Answered

Love on the Spectrum has taken the world by storm, with a loveable cast and plenty of wholesome moments. I’m already excited to see if there’s a Season 3 on the horizon for Love on the Spectrum, but has it been confirmed yet?

Is There a Season 3 of Love on the Spectrum?

For those who are just as excited about this adorable reality show as I am, it has been confirmed via Variety that Love on the Spectrum will be returning for a third season. While there is no confirmed release date for the upcoming season of Love on the Spectrum, we can expect that it should be available in early 2026.

With Season 1 releasing in 2022 and Season 2 releasing in 2024, it would make sense that Season 3 would release within that similar two-year time frame, as well. There is a chance that we could see it earlier due to the massive bump in popularity that Love on the Spectrum has seen in recent months.

While I have a soft spot for Ronan Soussa from Season 1 of Love on the Spectrum and would love to see how things are going with him and Katie now, I’m eager to see a new batch of contestants find the love of their lives. It’s also unclear if any returning favorites, such as Abbey and David, will return once again, or if we’ll have a new slathering of contestants this time around.

No matter if you’re looking for something that will bring a tear from your eyes, or just want a break from the nastiness of normal reality TV, Love on the Spectrum is sure to bring a smile to your face. Be sure to catch up on everything before Season 3 officially launches.

Love on the Spectrum Seasons 1 and 2 are available now on Netflix.

