How to Apply For Love Is Blind

The Netflix reality dating series Love Is Blind has been helping single people find love for six seasons. But how do you go about actually getting on the show?

How to Get Cast on Love Is Blind

The first step to being cast on Love Is Blind is to fill out an application, found on the show’s official website. All applicants must be over the age of 18, and you are required to enter a birthdate prior to gaining access to the application.

Once the application for Love Is Blind has been submitted, potential candidates may be contacted by the show’s casting crew. The initial contact is a phone call, followed by a Zoom interview. If the interview is passed, potential candidates are asked to fill out a compatibility questionaire that consists of nearly 300 questions. This is followed by a background check and psyche evaluation.

What is on the Love Is Blind Application?

The Love Is Blind application is 70 questions total, with quite a few asking for personal information such as relationship history. Applicants should be prepared to answer questions such as:

Where are you currently meeting potential mates?

What are the top 3 qualities you look for in a mate?

Is there anything about your personal beliefs that would foreclose the possibility of entering a romantic relationship with someone who does not share those specific beliefs?

Why do you think you are single?

The Love Is Blind application also asks for a 15 second video and requests both headshot and full body photographs. Additionally, applicants are asked for their social media info, as the casting team is interested in the posting history of potential contestants.

Love Is Blind Interviewing Tips

Award winning Casting Director Donna Driscoll has worked with Love Is Blind since the very first season. The director notes that one of the most important qualities in potential contestants is to have a genuine interest in finding love.

“The biggest question is, ‘Why Love Is Blind? Why them? Why now?’” Driscoll revealed in a discussion with IndieWire. “It’s always on a case-by-case basis, but what I’m looking for are single candidates who are truly ready for commitment.”

It also helps for candidates to live in the city where the show is being filmed for the upcoming season. So far, every season of Love Is Blind has taken place in a different city. Fortunately, the casting team is adept at making their presence known. “The big job for us is to make sure that everyone within a 50-mile radius is talking about the fact that Love Is Blind is casting there,” Driscoll notes.

Does Love Is Blind Pay Contestants?

Love Is Blind reportedly pays contestants a flat rate of $1000 per week, according to Variety. Additionally, the show pays for the apartments that couples share after exiting the pods, as well as their engagement rings.

Love is Blind also covers some of the wedding costs for the couples who make it to the altar. This includes the venue, music, and food. Costs outside these areas are expected to be covered by the contestants.

The marriages that take place on Love is Blind are completely real, and ten of the couples who connected on the series are still legally wed, according to Netflix. This is great news for anyone willing to take a chance on finding love by way of one of the world’s most popular dating shows.

Love is Blind Seasons 1-6 are currently streaming on Netflix.

