Nintendo Reveals Release Window for Live-Action The Legend of Zelda Movie

Video game adaptations have been on a roll. The Last of Us and Fallout dominated on the TV side of things, while The Super Mario Bros. Movie lit up the box office. And Nintendo is ready for more, revealing the release window for the live-action The Legend of Zelda movie.

Following the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Nintendo moved quickly to greenlight a sequel and an adaptation of the popular The Legend of Zelda series. It’s been quite a while since there was an update on either project, but a Nintendo financial report spotted by IGN provides a bit of information that should help hold everyone over.

For starters, The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel is confirmed to release in 2026. While details on the movie are few and far between, the majority of the cast is expected to return, as well as directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. As for The Legend of Zelda movie, its release date is listed as “202X,” meaning that it will come out before the end of the decade.

That’s obviously a massive release window, but Nintendo is keeping its cards close to the vest to ensure fans don’t get overly excited for a movie that’s still early in its development. At least the director of the film, Wes Ball, has been open to talking about his upcoming project.

“It’s going to be awesome,” Ball said in late 2023. “My whole life has led up to this moment. I grew up on Zelda and it is the most important property, I think, that’s untapped IP, if you will. So we very much are working hard to do something. We’re not just trying to do it because we can. We want to make something really special.”

