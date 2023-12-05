This sounds like really good news. Wes Ball wants to create a “live-action Miyazaki” movie with The Legend of Zelda.

After the massive success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Nintendo greenlit a live-action version of another one of its successful series, which just released another game in 2023, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. And to help that come to fruition, Nintendo enlisted the help of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes director Wes Ball.

Ball talked to Entertainment Weekly about the project, describing it as “this awesome fantasy-adventure movie that isn’t like Lord of the Rings, it’s its own thing. I’ve always said, I would love to see a live-action Miyazaki. That wonder and whimsy that he brings to things, I would love to see something like that.”

Related: The Best and Worst Zelda Remakes, Ranked

For those unfamiliar with Hayao Miyazaki, he’s best known for co-founding Studio Ghibli and working on some of the studio’s most iconic films, including My Neighbor Totoro and Ponyo. His latest film, The Boy and the Heron, will hit theaters this month in the United States.

The idea that The Legend of Zelda will be taking inspiration from Miyazaki will likely be music to fans’ ears, but they’ll also be happy to hear that Ball has been a fan of the property for years.

“It’s going to be awesome,” Ball said. “My whole life has led up to this moment. I grew up on Zelda and it is the most important property, I think, that’s untapped IP, if you will. So we very much are working hard to do something. We’re not just trying to do it because we can. We want to make something really special.”

Before Ball brings Link and Co. to life, eager fans can catch his next film, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, in theaters next year.