All Major Cast Members & Actors in Fargo Season 5

The anthological nature of FX’s crime dramedy Fargo allows for a new cast of actors to hone their Midwest accent and charming regional slang each season. Here’s the full list of actors taking part in Season 5’s Minnesotan mayhem.

Juno Temple as Dorothy “Dot” Lyon

Fresh off the heels of Ted Lasso, Juno Temple has traded Keeley Jones’ British accent for Dorothy Lyon’s put-upon Minnesotan one. However, there’s more to the Midwest mom than meets the eye and the first two episodes of Fargo‘s fifth season showcase her engaging in heightened, Home Alone-style antics in an attempt to outrun her past. Dot’s married surname, Lyon, likewise follows the cheekily on-the-nose naming conventions seen in past Fargo characters, such as Season 1 detective Molly Solverson.

Jon Hamm as Sheriff Roy Tillman

A hard man for hard times, Stark County constitutional sheriff Roy Tillman has positioned himself as the primary antagonist of Fargo‘s fifth season. Though Jon Hamm’s character’s main mission consists of securing the return of his wife Dot Lyon, his leadership philosophy lends itself to the thematic motifs at play in Season 5. In addition to unfolding an entertaining crime saga, each season of Fargo attempts to tackle larger societal themes, with both Tillman and Jennifer Jason Leigh’s Lorraine presenting themselves as catalysts to explore post-Trump conservative politics in Season 5.

Jennifer Jason Leigh as Lorraine Lyon

As the CEO of a debt collection agency, money defines Lorraine Lyon in both her career and personal life. Though its implied that Leigh’s character was never a fan of her daughter-in-law Dot, the premiere’s kidnapping-gone-wrong provides a springboard for her to level further distrust against Dot, who she fears is targeting her vast wealth. From gun-toting family Christmas cards to snide comments about her granddaughter’s perceived gender presentation, Lorraine established herself as another lens in which Season 5 will explore the evolution of conservative politics.

Richa Moorjani as Indira Olmstead

Each Season of Fargo features a central law enforcement official entangled in escalating criminal absurdity and Richa Moorjani fills that role as Season 5’s Indira Olmstead. Fargo’s signature style sees characters deal in quirky philosophical musings and Deputy Olmstead had the honor of doling out the season’s first when she pointedly discerns that a group of lions is called a pride. In addition to her job, audiences get a glimpse of Indira’s home life, complete with overdue Sears bills and a seemingly unfulfilling marriage to Lukas Gage’s golf-obsessed Lars Olmstead.

Lamorne Morris as Witt Farr

North Dakota State Trooper Witt Farr found himself – as Fargo characters often do – in the wrong place at the wrong time. Pulling over Dot’s kidnappers resulted in a gas station shoot-out that thrust Lamorne Morris’ character into the woman’s unravelling web of lies. From Season 1’s Molly and Gus to Season 3’s Gloria and Winnie, Fargo has a propensity for cross-jurisdictional crime-solving teams and Witt and Indira have already positioned themselves as a promising Season 5 duo.

Stranger Things‘ Joe Keery and Kids in the Hall’s Dave Foley represent other highly anticipated additions to Fargo’s Season 5 cast and their roles are listed with the season’s entire ensemble below. But, as long-time Fargo fans know, there’s usually a surprise character or two that carries over from one of the show’s preceding seasons. These cameos are often kept under wraps and utilized as a late season surprise, but the current known cast for Season 5 includes:

