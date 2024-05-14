What Is The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum?

Middle-earth will be back on the big screen when Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum drops in 2026. But what exactly is The Hunt for Gollum, and how does it tie in with J.R.R. Tolkien’s original Lord of the Rings lore?

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, Explained

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is a spinoff movie. Its director is actor and filmmaker Andy Serkis, who portrayed Smeagol/Gollum (primarily via motion capture) in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movies. Jackson is producing The Hunt for Gollum, along with his writing partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens. Walsh and Boyens will also develop The Hunt for Gollum‘s screenplay, together with screenwriters Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou. Little is know about The Hunt for Gollum‘s plot at this stage. That said, given its title, the spinoff will likely chronicle Aragorn’s legendary pursuit of Gollum, which wasn’t depicted in Jackson’s films.

This is further borne out by Warner Bros. confirming that Serkis will reprise the Gollum/Sméagol role, as well as helming the production. Whether any other legacy cast members will return is unclear at this stage, however. Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn), Ian McKellen (Gandalf), Lee Pace (Thranduil), and Orlando Bloom (Legolas) would be the most likely Lord of the Rings and Hobbit actors invited back, but there’s no word yet on whether the Hunt for Gollum creative team has reached out to any of them. It’s likewise up in the air whether composer Howard Shore will provide the spinoff’s music, having scored all six live-action Middle-earth movies to date.

Does the Hunt for Gollum Fit Lord of the Rings Canon?

Assuming it’s based on the story we think it is? Yes, The Hunt for Gollum should be in line with Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings lore. According to The Fellowship of the Ring, Gandalf the Grey once recruited Aragorn to track down Gollum so he could grill the wretched creature about the One Ring. Aragorn succeeded – then spent the next 50 days literally dragging Gollum to the Elves in Mirkwood.

That doesn’t mean the movie is itself canon, though. But then, no Lord of the Rings adaptation is. The only “official” Middle-earth tales are those written by Tolkien himself. Everything else – including Jackson’s films and Amazon MGM Studios The Rings of Power show – exist in their own, separate side continuity.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum arrives in cinemas sometime in 2026.

