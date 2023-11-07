The Legend of Zelda Live-Action Film in Production

Following the blockbuster success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie earlier this year, Nintendo has today announced that The Legend of Zelda is getting a live-action film adaptation.

Wes Ball (The Maze Runner series, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) is attached to direct, with The Legend of Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto on board as a producer. Hopefully, such direct involvement from Nintendo will ensure it turns out to be another top-tier video game adaptation. Joining Miyamoto as a producer is Avi Arad, who has played a similar role in numerous adaptations, including Uncharted and a bevy of superhero films, including the Spiderverse movies.

Nintendo will be taking on most of the responsibility for financing this live-action film version of The Legend of Zelda, but Sony Pictures Entertainment is acting as co-financer, as well as global distribution partner.

No details about the story of the film are forthcoming as yet, but we can most likely expect it to follow the franchise’s recurring narrative of Link setting forth to save Hyrule from the evil influence of Ganon. Likewise, the film has no announced release window, but Ball is currently in the final stages of production on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which is set to hit cinemas in May 2024.

Today’s announcement follows reports earlier in the year that Nintendo was close to revisiting the partnership that produced The Super Mario Bros. Movie for an animated take on The Legend of Zelda. However, Illumination quickly shut down that claim, and Nintendo clearly has other plans.

We’ll continue to cover the film, so keep it locked to The Escapist for all the latest.