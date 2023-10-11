Marvel Lets Go Daredevil: Born Again Writers & Directors

Marvel Studios has apparently let go all of the writers and directors behind Daredevil: Born Again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios has let go head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman and released the directors for the show’s remaining episodes. That outlet reports that when production shut down due to the WGA Strike, which began in June, less than half of the show’s 18 episodes had been shot.

The change is chalked up to Marvel Studios wanting a creative reboot of the show, having decided what had been done so far wasn’t working. The studio is currently looking for new writers and directors to replace those who were let go.

Additional information in the above report claims Charlie Cox, who plays Matt Murdock, AKA Daredevil, on the series didn’t show up in costume until the show’s fourth episode. The show also resembled more of a legal procedural than Netflix’s take on Daredevil. Marvel greenlit the show initially with that concept.

At the time of writing, Marvel intends to keep some of the scenes and episodes that were already filmed, with Corman and Ord being billed as executive producers.

Created by Stan Lee and Bill Everett, Murdock debuted in 1964’s Daredevil #1. A blind martial artist, lawyer, and sad boy, Daredevil has tangled over the years with such deadly foes as Bullseye and The Hand. Cox debuted as Daredevil in 2015, when Netflix launched its Marvel show focused on the character. He quickly became a fan-favorite, and his reprisal of the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper was highly anticipated.

At the time of writing, Daredevil: Born Again does not have an official release date, at work on the project has been stopped due to writers and directors in Hollywood striking for fair compensation and treatment.