Marvel Moves Release Dates for Daredevil, X-Men ’97, & More

The release dates for a ton of major Marvel Cinematic Universe shows have been shifted, with production pausing on some projects outright.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the premiere dates have shifted for virtually all of the MCU’s upcoming shows, with the exception of Loki. What If…? is now slated to debut around Christmas Day. Echo is now slated for Jan. 2024, with X-Men ’97 following in early 2024. Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, formerly subtitled as Coven of Chaos, will hit in fall 2024. Finally, Ironheart is off the schedule for now, with Daredevil: Born Again and Wonder Man also being paused.

These delays come as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are still ongoing, and the effects of those worker actions are being felt most clearly on Ironheart, Daredevil, and Wonder Man, which are still in various stages of production. Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike in particular, actors are unable to promote their projects, and there have

At the time of writing, this report has not been confirmed by Disney or Marvel Studios, but The Hollywood Reporter is generally considered a very reliable source for this kind of information. Disney and Marvel Studios also, in my experience, avoid commenting on these types of stories, preferring instead to make announcements themselves.

While these delays will certainly come as a blow to a lot of the MCU’s most stalwart fans, it sounds like Marvel Studios is attempting to allow shows and movies more room to breathe. As such, these delays will come as a welcome relief to those who’ve found themselves overwhelmed with the sheer amount of content coming out from Marvel Studios as of late.

Loki Season 2 is still set to release on Disney+ on Oct. 6 and does not, at this time, appear to have been affected by these delays.

KEEP READING: Jon Bernthal to Return as the Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again