Captain America Actor Chris Evans Reveals If He’d Ever Return to the MCU

Chris Evans, who played Steve Rogers, AKA Captain America, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has revealed whether he’s open to returning to the role.

In a profile from GQ, Evans was asked if he’d ever return to Marvel. He replied, “Yeah, maybe. I’ll never say never, just because it was such a wonderful experience. But I’m also very precious with it. It’s something that I am very proud of. And like I said, sometimes I can’t believe it even happened. And I wouldn’t want the black eye if it felt like a cash grab or if it didn’t live up to expectations or if it just felt like it wasn’t connected to that original thing. So, no time soon. And ultimately I really hope to just maybe act a little bit less in my life. I have a lot of other interests. Look, by no means have I climbed any sort of a mountain in this field. I have no Oscars and I’m not lumped with other names that are at the top of the mountain in any way. But I also feel very satisfied.”

Overall, the answer is a pretty standard one a lot of actors give in a situation like this: He’d return if the right conditions were met and it felt like a project that might work. However, he’s at the same time making clear a return isn’t explicitly in the cards right now.

Prior to his time in the MCU, Evans played Johnny Storm, AKA Human Torch, in 2005’s Fantastic Four and 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Evans began playing Rogers in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger and appeared in the role until 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, where his character proved instrumental in defeating Thanos and undoing the Mad Titan’s snap, which wiped out half the life in the universe. At the end of that film, Rogers went back in time and stayed there, deciding to live out his life with Peggy Carter.

All the MCU movies featuring Evans as Captain America are available to stream now on Disney+.