Where to Read the Wind Breaker Manga Online

Crunchyroll is constantly adding new anime to its lineup every season and this season introduces the story of Wind Breaker with episode one currently released. For those hooked on episode one but don’t want to wait for episode two, they can read the manga online.

Recommended Videos

Wind Breaker follows the story of Haruka Sakura, a first-year student who moves in from out of town and starts at Furin High School. At the school, fights and territorial disputes are the norm and the strongest prevail. The Bofurin, a group of students, is there to protect the town. Haruka’s goal, once at the school, is to fight his way to the top and become the hero this town needs.

Where to Read Wind Breaker

Screenshot via The Escapist

Wind Breaker is available to read on the Kodansha official website. The series has been translated up to volume 14. Readers will have to pay for each volume to read the entire series. Each volume costs $7.99 but sometimes they will go on sale for as low as $0.99 for a volume. New volumes come out about once a month with a few exceptions.

Kodansha has rebranded and relaunched their website in 2021. Fans can now sign up to get access to more free content and buy, read, and collect digital manga. Unlike other apps that have fans pay per episode or chapter, with the caveat that they are not buying digital copies but just access to each one, fans will be able to pay for digital copies of the manga. Opening an account is free.

For more manga content, find out when the next One Piece chapter will be released.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more