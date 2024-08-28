Should You Give the Gambler Credits in Star Wars Outlaws?

Markets and clubs are filled with characters in Star Wars Outlaws, many of which will have an offer for you like the Gambler in Mirogana. In this guide, I will outline whether you should give him credits or not and what happens if you decide to lend a helping hand.

Should You Give Credits to the Mirogana Gambler in Star Wars Outlaws?

The answer is yes, you should definitely give the gambler some credits. You have three options when you talk to him in Mirogana: walk away and ignore his plea, give him 100 credits, or hand him five times that amount with 500 credits. In my playthrough, I gave him 100 credits because I knew he must’ve been one bet away from the diamonds. He gladly takes the currency and tells Kay to return later when he’s had a chance to try again and he’ll split the reward. At this point, just go about your business and progress the story before returning to him.

When you head back to the gambler in Mirogana after some time has passed, you can see that he has some nicer clothes and he’s in much better spirits. Kay is obviously skeptical at first, thinking he must’ve won some Kessel Sebacc and then spent all the earnings. However, we’re dealing with an honest gambler. He set aside what you gave him and your half of the reward as promised. Essentially, this is an easy way to make some extra credits while you go about your normal quests.

Considering I gave 100 credits to the gambler, I can’t say for sure that 500 is the best idea. In theory, you could earn five times what you would if you give him 100 credits. However, he could also get greedy and gamble just a bit too much with more currency on hand. Before you know it, all the treasure could be gone. At this stage in the game, 500 is also a lot to work with so I wouldn’t recommend burning that anyway. Take your win for 100 credits and know that you two beat the Mirogana gambling system through sheer will and hope.

