When One Piece Chapter 1112 Release? Answered

As One Piece slowly counts down to its end, fans won’t want to miss a single panel of the newest manga chapters. To make sure readers are up to date, here are the release dates for the One Piece manga chapters.

Image via The Escapist

One Piece is a weekly release in the Shonen Jump magazine and like most popular manga from that publication it will have three different releases. They are the Raws — untranslated random pages of the chapter that give a glimpse of what will happen, the fan translations, and then the official translation which can be read on the official Shonen Jump website. Reading the chapters on the Shonen Jump website is the only legal way to stay caught up and luckily the three newest chapters are always free to read.

Sometimes there will be week breaks where a new chapter is not released to let Oda rest or give him time to plan the story in more detail. There have been a few times where Oda has taken month-long hiatuses with the most recent one being a month break for Oda to mourn the death of Akira Toriyama after his passing. Below is the schedule for the chapter releases.

Chapter # Official Release Ch. 1103 Jan. 5 @10 a.m EST Ch. 1104 Jan. 21 @10 a.m EST Ch. 1105 Jan. 28 @10 a.m EST Ch. 1106 Feb. 4 @10 a.m EST Ch. 1107 Feb. 18 @10 a.m EST Ch. 1108 Feb. 25 @10 a.m EST Ch. 1109 Mar. 3 @10 a.m EST Ch. 1110 Mar. 17 @11 a.m EST Ch. 1111 Mar. 24 @11 a.m EST Ch. 1112 Apr. 21 @11 a.m EST Ch. 1113 TBD

Chapter release dates will be updated as more information is released.

