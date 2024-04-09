Category:
Guides

When One Piece Chapter 1112 Release? Answered

Image of Jordan Althoff
Jordan Althoff
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 01:07 am
One piece
Image via Shonen Jump

As One Piece slowly counts down to its end, fans won’t want to miss a single panel of the newest manga chapters. To make sure readers are up to date, here are the release dates for the One Piece manga chapters.

Recommended Videos

New One Piece Chapter Release Dates

One Piece manga
Image via The Escapist

One Piece is a weekly release in the Shonen Jump magazine and like most popular manga from that publication it will have three different releases. They are the Raws — untranslated random pages of the chapter that give a glimpse of what will happen, the fan translations, and then the official translation which can be read on the official Shonen Jump website. Reading the chapters on the Shonen Jump website is the only legal way to stay caught up and luckily the three newest chapters are always free to read.

Sometimes there will be week breaks where a new chapter is not released to let Oda rest or give him time to plan the story in more detail. There have been a few times where Oda has taken month-long hiatuses with the most recent one being a month break for Oda to mourn the death of Akira Toriyama after his passing. Below is the schedule for the chapter releases.

Chapter #Official Release
Ch. 1103Jan. 5 @10 a.m EST
Ch. 1104Jan. 21 @10 a.m EST
Ch. 1105Jan. 28 @10 a.m EST
Ch. 1106Feb. 4 @10 a.m EST
Ch. 1107Feb. 18 @10 a.m EST
Ch. 1108Feb. 25 @10 a.m EST
Ch. 1109Mar. 3 @10 a.m EST
Ch. 1110Mar. 17 @11 a.m EST
Ch. 1111Mar. 24 @11 a.m EST
Ch. 1112Apr. 21 @11 a.m EST
Ch. 1113TBD

Chapter release dates will be updated as more information is released.

For more One Piece content, find out when One Piece is projected to end.

Post Tag:
Anime
comic
One Piece
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Get Meloetta in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet screenshot of Meloetta initiating battle in the Blueberry Academy's Coastal Biome
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Meloetta in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC
Seth Lowe Seth Lowe Apr 9, 2024
Read Article AFK Journey Character Tier List (April 2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
AFK Journey Character Tier List (April 2024)
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 8, 2024
Read Article How To Remove Friends in Monopoly GO
Monopoly GO Fountain Partners Tokens
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Remove Friends in Monopoly GO
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Get Meloetta in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet screenshot of Meloetta initiating battle in the Blueberry Academy's Coastal Biome
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Meloetta in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC
Seth Lowe Seth Lowe Apr 9, 2024
Read Article AFK Journey Character Tier List (April 2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
AFK Journey Character Tier List (April 2024)
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 8, 2024
Read Article How To Remove Friends in Monopoly GO
Monopoly GO Fountain Partners Tokens
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Remove Friends in Monopoly GO
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 8, 2024
Author
Jordan Althoff
Jordan Althoff has been a contributing writer for The Escapist since February 2023. Prior to that, they wrote at Gamepur. Jordan is an RPG, cozy game, and Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast. If there is a story to be told, they are happily playing that game. In between games, they do all things nerdy or cause chaos making their next cosplay.