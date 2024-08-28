Image Credit: Bethesda
Mirogana Market bar in Star Wars Outlaws.
Screenshot by The Escapist.
Guides
Video Games

Star Wars Outlaws: How To Get the Password in the Market (Rejected)

Speak friend.
Image of Dan Wenerowicz
Dan Wenerowicz
|

Published: Aug 27, 2024 09:05 pm

If you bumped into Lalini Ledeno in Mirogana, you’ll be tasked with getting a password in the market to complete another small task in Star Wars Outlaws. To help you complete the Rejected quest, this guide will explain how you can get the password you need to unlock a new vendor.

How To Get the Password in the Market in Star Wars Outlaws

Market password in Star Wars Outlaws.
Screenshot by The Escapist.

Head into the main Mirogana market, then head to the second floor and lean at the bar counter in the corner to get the password. When I was trying to complete the Rejected quest, I spent too much time searching the main market, which is highlighted on the map. I thought for sure there would be a hidden informant on the first level. I even spoke to a vendor and paid around 200 credits to gain some intel. However, the vendor is completely separated from the quest given by Lalini Ledeno, so don’t waste your credits unless you want disconnected info. In the worst case, you can always earn some back in Kessel Sebacc.

There is a staircase on the east and west sides of the market that brings you to the second level. In this area, you can find a small bar in the northwestern section. There are two NPCs hanging out there and a space next to them you can use to interact with and lean. Once you start leaning, the camera will focus and you can eavesdrop on the conversion. One the NPCs will blatantly say the password found in the market out loud. You need to claim that you are a friend of Arlo.

After you’re done with the conversion, leave the Mirogana Market and head back to Lalini Ledeno. Speak to him again and you will have a new dialogue option with an unlock symbol on it. Repeat that you are a friend of Arlo and the new vendor will tell you to follow him into the shop. Now you have a new vendor to purchase or sell goods and it should mark all six found within Mirogana. Just make sure that you have good standing with the Crimson Dawn to make full use of the vendor in the future.

Star Wars Outlaws is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Star Wars Outlaws
Dan Wenerowicz
