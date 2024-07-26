The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed

Want The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies episode 4 release date so that you know what day to look forward to? We’re here to not only help, but ease your woes and worries. As long as those woes and worries are somehow solved by this article.

The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies episode 4’s release date is July 30th. The show’s been a genuine delight so far, and the overwhelming cuteness of both the protagonists has made for a wonderful little anime to tune into, and a big surprise for a lot of us. In case you blinked and missed it, we’re going to cover what happened in The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies episode 3.

What Happened In The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies Episode 3?

The episode kicks off with the rest of the evil lot talking about how Mira has developed a crush on Byakuya, and questioning him about what’s going on. He reassures them all that everything’s fine, and then immediately ends up on a date with the magical girl once again. They also sort out another date, and we see the evil magical cat being the worst again.

Mira kicks the cat out of life, and then the two settle down to a nice home-cooked meal. We then see that one of Mira’s colleagues is going to start helping, and it’s clearly upset Mira, despite the fact it seems this colleague also has a crush on the evil lieutenant. Remember, you can watch The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies every week on Crunchyroll.

