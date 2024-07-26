Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed

Oshi no Ko has solved one big problem during its season, and now it’s moving on to another, this time focused on Aqua’s acting method. After the emotional ending to the previous episode, when can fans expect Season 2, Episode 5 of Oshi no Ko to be released?

When Does Oshi no Ko Season 2, Episode 5 Come Out?

Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 5 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. For the hardcore idol fans who want to see the episode the moment it drops, here’s a more specific list of time zone release dates:

Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 11:00 AM EST

Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 10:OO AM CST

Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 9:00 AM MDT

Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 8:00 AM PT

Oshi no Ko is available to stream on the HiDive streaming service, often considered the alternative to Crunchyroll with its interesting array of titles and new seasonal anime to stream. The first episode of the series is available to watch for free, but in order to watch the rest of the series, a subscription is required, with plans starting at $4.99 a month.

What Happens in Oshi no Ko Season 2, Episode 4?

Much of the runtime of Oshi no Ko Season 2, Episode 4 centered on the dispute between the stage play writer of Tokyo Blade and the original manga creator that the play is based on. The episode explored the creative process and compromises that are required to get big productions such as a stage play made, and it was all very intriguing. Eventually, the rewrites by both creatives were completed, allowing the actors in the play to continue rehearsals.

Where things get interesting is when Aqua reads the newly revised script and realizes how much more emotion and nuance will be required of him. Attempting to put happier emotions on display for his acting, the guilt and depression over Ai’s death suddenly overtake him, leading to an emotional moment between him and Akane. The episode ends with a tease that Aqua still has his inner demons to overcome before he can deliver an authentic performance.

So, Oshi no Ko Season 2, Episode 5 will be released on Wednesday, July 31, and will be available to stream on HiDive.

