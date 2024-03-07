2024 is set to be a great year for Akira Toriyama’s Sand Land, with a new anime adaptation and a video game version of the oft-forgotten manga that will be released on April 26th for PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series systems. With that in mind, if you plan on picking up Sand Land when it releases, here are all of the pre-order bonuses and editions of the game to help you make the best possible choice!

All Pre-Order Bonuses And Editions For Sand Land

Players will have three different editions of Sand Land to choose from upon release. There is a standard edition that retails for $60, a digital deluxe edition that will go for $70, and a collector’s edition that will set you back a hefty $130.

No matter which version of the game you pre-order, you’ll receive a set of cosmetic skins for your vehicles. These skins, known as the Survivalist Camo Pack, are as follows:

Jungle Heart Camo

Desert Reptor Camo

Midnight Leopard Camo

If you opt for the digital deluxe version of Sand Land, you’ll receive a couple of extra items that could make the earlier hours of the game a little bit easier. These items are as follows:

The Speed Demon Pack (includes six consumables and tank weapons)

My Room Furniture Set: Army Base

My Room Furniture Set: Hideout

Beelzebub Decal Set

Again, most of these bonuses are cosmetics and won’t affect gameplay too much. The Speed Demon Pack will give you a bit more resources to work with at the start of the game, as well as some pretty decent early-game weapons, but you’ll have to judge for yourself if it’s worth dropping an extra $10.

The collector’s edition, though, has a lot of extra goodies for hardcore fans. It comes with everything from the digital deluxe edition and has a solid little physical item to add to your shelf. You will get the base game and a fully customizable Beelzebub figure. Given that Sand Land merch isn’t all that common if you’re a big fan of the series, it may be worth the price. Just be aware that if you want to grab this version, you’ll only be able to do it at Bandai Namco’s store, so head over there if you want one. Also, if you live in the UK, the collector’s edition will also include a steel bookcase and a postcard set. I have no idea why they’re not available in the US either, but that’s the break.

And that’s everything to know about the Sand Land video game! Sand Land releases on April 26, 2024, for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.