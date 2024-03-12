Does Sand Land Have An English Dub? Answered

Sand Land was one of Akira Toriyama’s smaller projects but has seen a somewhat prominent revival in the past year. Not only is there a new game in development, but an anime series is set to premiere on Hulu on March 20, 2024. With many people planning on streaming the series in honor of Toriyama’s recent passing, some may be wondering if the anime will have an English dub. Here is the answer to that.

Is There a Sand Land English Dub?

As of this writing, Sand Land does not have an English dub. The official Sand Land website is advertising the Japanese voice cast with no sign of an English voice cast anywhere, usually signifying that there is no English dub for now. While simuldubs are a thing, where companies will release the dub of a show alongside the original Japanese version, those are usually announced weeks in advance, which is not the case here. Nowadays dubs are made after a series has begun airing, with Crunchyroll usually creating a weekly dub a few weeks after a show begins airing.

I would say that it’s pretty likely for the series to get a dub at a later date though. The Sand Land video game does have an English voice cast, with many of the characters in the game also set to appear in the anime. It would be fairly simple to take cast members like Risa Mei and have them voice the characters they’re voicing like Beelzebub, but if that happens, it probably wouldn’t be announced until around the game’s release in late April. For now, if you’re going to stream Sand Land when it releases on March 20, it looks like you’ll be limited to subs for now.

