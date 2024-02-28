The possibilities in Infinite Craft truly feel endless, especially when you realize that you can actually craft superheroes within this little browser game. But enough talk. Here’s how to make and get Batman in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft Batman Recipe

The recipe for Batman in Infinite Craft is simple enough, and only requires you to put two Bats together. The good news is that the Bats aren’t all that hard to get either, and we’ve outlined a quick progression path down below, assuming you’re still early on in the game:

Rock + Stone = Boulder Boulder + Boulder = Mountain Mountain + Hole = Cave Cave + Rat = Bat Bat + Bat = Batman

Somewhat surprisingly, mixing Bat and Human or Bat and Rich doesn’t give you Batman but hey, we don’t make the rules.

There are a couple other possible combinations for getting Batman. For instance, if you’ve managed to get other DC superheroes, mixing them with Bat will also give you Batman. Superman and Wonder Woman are two notable examples of this; put them together with Bat to get yourself the caped crusader.

Infinite Craft Recipes that Use Batman

Like most other recipes in Infinite Craft, the path isn’t quite over even after you’ve gotten Batman. You can still use him in other recipes to get even more fun results. Here are some of the ones we’ve discovered so far:

Batman + Car = Batmobile

Batman + Latex = Batgirl

Batman + Bicycle = Batcycle

Batman + Promise = Robin

Batman + Clown = Joker

Batman + Joker = Arkham

Batman + Rich = Bruce Wayne

It’s almost certainly possible to get the rest of the DC supervillains along with the other members of the Bat family as well, though that will likely require a lot more experimenting. For now, these are the ones we have, but feel free to hit us up in the comments down below if you find even more recipes.

And that’s how to make Batman in Infinite Craft. If you’re looking for even more fun recipes, here’s to make Taylor Swift and America.