GuidesVideo Games

How to Make Mars in Infinite Craft

By
0
Mars in Infinite Craft

Somewhere deep in the infinite cosmos of your web browser lie the dusty dunes of Mars. Here’s how to make Mars in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to Make Mars in Infinite Craft

To make Mars in Infinite Craft, you’ll need to combine Planet and Brick. It’s a relatively simple recipe that only involves six steps in total. You’ll be there before you know it, so let’s get started on crafting this dry red planet.

Mars recipe in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Make Planet

The first step to making Mars in Infinite Craft is to make Planet, and it’s one of the easiest things you can do. All you need is some dust and Earth:

  • Wind + Earth = Dust
  • Dust + Earth = Planet

How to Make Brick

And now that we have Planet, let’s make Brick. We’ll start with the Dust we just crafted previously:

  • Dust + Water = Mud
  • Mud + Earth = Clay
  • Clay + Clay = Brick

How to Make Mars

Now to make Mars in Infinite Craft, take your Brick and Planet and smash them together:

  • Planet + Brick = Mars

And there you have it — Mars right in the palm of your hand. Of course, now that you have Mars, you can further craft all kinds of cosmological entities and concepts. Mars serves as one of the building blocks of Life, and once you have Life in Infinite Craft, the possibilities are darn near endless.

What Else Can You Make With Mars in Infinite Craft?

After making Mars in Infinite Craft, you can use it to craft a world of your own. Here are just a few basic recipes that involve Mars:

  • Mars + Earth = Life
  • Mars + Water = Venus
  • Mars + Flame = Olympus
  • Mars + Olympus = Ares
  • Mars + Wine = Dionysus
  • Mars + Book = War of the Worlds
  • Mars + Uranus = Pluto
  • Mars + Adam = Adamantium
  • Mars + Adamantium = Wolverine
  • Mars + Monster = Godzilla

That’s it for Mars, but why stop there? Now that you have Mars, you can make Life. And with Life, you can make Taylor Swift. Now ain’t that something.

About the author

Seth Lowe
Seth is a freelance writer for the Escapist. An avid Nintendo lover and a true Pokemon master, surely you'll find him glued to a Game Boy no matter where he is. You can also find contributions of his work on other gaming sites such as Prima Games, Gamepur, and TheGamer as well.
More Stories by Seth Lowe