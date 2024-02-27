Somewhere deep in the infinite cosmos of your web browser lie the dusty dunes of Mars. Here’s how to make Mars in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Mars in Infinite Craft

To make Mars in Infinite Craft, you’ll need to combine Planet and Brick. It’s a relatively simple recipe that only involves six steps in total. You’ll be there before you know it, so let’s get started on crafting this dry red planet.

Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Make Planet

The first step to making Mars in Infinite Craft is to make Planet, and it’s one of the easiest things you can do. All you need is some dust and Earth:

Wind + Earth = Dust

Dust + Earth = Planet

How to Make Brick

And now that we have Planet, let’s make Brick. We’ll start with the Dust we just crafted previously:

Dust + Water = Mud

Mud + Earth = Clay

Clay + Clay = Brick

How to Make Mars

Now to make Mars in Infinite Craft, take your Brick and Planet and smash them together:

Planet + Brick = Mars

And there you have it — Mars right in the palm of your hand. Of course, now that you have Mars, you can further craft all kinds of cosmological entities and concepts. Mars serves as one of the building blocks of Life, and once you have Life in Infinite Craft, the possibilities are darn near endless.

What Else Can You Make With Mars in Infinite Craft?

After making Mars in Infinite Craft, you can use it to craft a world of your own. Here are just a few basic recipes that involve Mars:

Mars + Earth = Life

Mars + Water = Venus

Mars + Flame = Olympus

Mars + Olympus = Ares

Mars + Wine = Dionysus

Mars + Book = War of the Worlds

Mars + Uranus = Pluto

Mars + Adam = Adamantium

Mars + Adamantium = Wolverine

Mars + Monster = Godzilla

That’s it for Mars, but why stop there? Now that you have Mars, you can make Life. And with Life, you can make Taylor Swift. Now ain’t that something.