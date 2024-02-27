Somewhere deep in the infinite cosmos of your web browser lie the dusty dunes of Mars. Here’s how to make Mars in Infinite Craft.
How to Make Mars in Infinite Craft
To make Mars in Infinite Craft, you’ll need to combine Planet and Brick. It’s a relatively simple recipe that only involves six steps in total. You’ll be there before you know it, so let’s get started on crafting this dry red planet.
How to Make Planet
The first step to making Mars in Infinite Craft is to make Planet, and it’s one of the easiest things you can do. All you need is some dust and Earth:
- Wind + Earth = Dust
- Dust + Earth = Planet
How to Make Brick
And now that we have Planet, let’s make Brick. We’ll start with the Dust we just crafted previously:
- Dust + Water = Mud
- Mud + Earth = Clay
- Clay + Clay = Brick
How to Make Mars
Now to make Mars in Infinite Craft, take your Brick and Planet and smash them together:
- Planet + Brick = Mars
And there you have it — Mars right in the palm of your hand. Of course, now that you have Mars, you can further craft all kinds of cosmological entities and concepts. Mars serves as one of the building blocks of Life, and once you have Life in Infinite Craft, the possibilities are darn near endless.
What Else Can You Make With Mars in Infinite Craft?
After making Mars in Infinite Craft, you can use it to craft a world of your own. Here are just a few basic recipes that involve Mars:
- Mars + Earth = Life
- Mars + Water = Venus
- Mars + Flame = Olympus
- Mars + Olympus = Ares
- Mars + Wine = Dionysus
- Mars + Book = War of the Worlds
- Mars + Uranus = Pluto
- Mars + Adam = Adamantium
- Mars + Adamantium = Wolverine
- Mars + Monster = Godzilla
That’s it for Mars, but why stop there? Now that you have Mars, you can make Life. And with Life, you can make Taylor Swift. Now ain’t that something.