What Is a Pipeline in EA Sports College Football 25?

After a 10-year break, EA Sports College Football 25 is back, and one of the coolest features in Dynasty mode is the Pipeline system. If you want to build a championship-winning team, you’ve got to understand how Pipelines work. So, let’s take a deeper look.

Recommended Videos

In EA Sports College Football 25, a Pipeline is a recruiting mechanic that will affect who you can recruit and how good they will be. Think of Pipelines as the geographical areas from which you can attract top talent to your team. As a coach in Dynasty mode, you have control of everything from game day strategies to recruiting future stars when starting your career. This is where the concept of Pipelines comes into play.

Setting Up Your Pipeline

When you create your coach, you’ll need to choose a primary Pipeline. This decision is super important because it determines your recruiting advantages right from the get-go. Each college in the game has Pipelines where they’re strongest, and if your primary Pipeline matches one of these, your chances of landing top-tier recruits from that area go up. It’s like having a home-field advantage in recruiting!

For example, if your primary Pipeline is Central Florida, and your college’s Pipeline also includes Central Florida, you’ll find it easier to recruit the best players from that region. However, matching Pipelines is only the tip of the iceberg; other factors like Brand Exposure, Academic Prestige, and Athletic Facilities are also pivotal for recruitment.

The Strength of Pipelines

Not all Pipelines are created equal. Some regions are hotbeds for football talent, while others aren’t as fruitful. Florida, for instance, has three separate Pipelines: North Florida, Central Florida, and South Florida. These are gold mines for top recruits. Similarly, Texas also has three Pipelines, which are also considered excellent for recruiting talented players.

Each college has fixed Pipeline levels based on historical data. These levels remain constant, so if a college is historically good at recruiting in East Texas, that region will always be strong for them.

This means that picking your primary Pipeline is a strategic choice. If you plan to stay with one team throughout, go with a Pipeline that aligns with strong recruiting areas. However, if you plan on working with new teams as you progress, the best choice would be to pick a Pipeline that produces top recruits across the board.

You might feel like switching it up if things aren’t working. Changing your primary Pipeline via the Edit Coach option in Dynasty mode could offer some solutions. This feature provides flexibility, allowing you to adapt your recruiting strategy as necessary.

Related: Best Quarter Length for Realistic Stats in College Football 25

EA Sports College Football 25 has a total of 50 Pipelines, which divide the United States into various regions. These are:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

Big Apple (New York and New Jersey)

Big Sky

Central Florida

Colorado

East Texas

Hawaii

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Metro Atlanta

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

New England

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Florida

North Texas

Northern California

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pacific Northwest

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Florida

South Georgia

Southern California

Southwest Texas

Tennessee

Tidewater

Utah

West Virginia

Wisconsin

These Pipelines don’t just cover states; they often combine several regions or split states into multiple Pipelines, like Florida and Texas, which are divided into three Pipelines.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy