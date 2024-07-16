To have the most accurate EA Sports College Football 25 experience, you’ll need to have the correct settings to do so. Here is the best quarter length if you want realistic game stats in College Football 25.

Playing full quarter minutes like in real-life football is not desirable, nor does it yield realistic results in video games like Madden or College Football 25. Thus, if you want the correct game stats, you should have the quarter length set at five minutes. This sweet spot ensures each match doesn’t last too long or finishes too quickly while maintaining the steady college-based pace of the game. The tempo of college football is different from the NFL, which is reflected in College Football 25. However, the two-minute warning was approved for the next college football season, so the game includes the rule change.

If you don’t have the right quarter length, in-game stats can come out a bit wonky and lopsided. But if realistic stats are not that important to you, you can tweak the quarter length by a minute or so, longer or shorter, depending on your personal preference. Switching it up slightly won’t have a major impact on the experience; just be wary of how it impacts the stat sheet. Managing a Dynasty Mode league makes having the correct quarter length imperative, while quick play matches against the CPU or your friends can last as long as you wish with little to no repercussions.

And there you have it – the best quarter length for realistic stats in College Football 25.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

