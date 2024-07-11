EA Sports College Football 25 Is Already Available at a Great Discount

It’s fair to say that EA Sports College Football 25 is one of the most highly anticipated sports games ever. However, despite all the hype, it’s a serious commitment due to its hefty price tag. Thankfully, College Football 25 is already available at a great discount.

A lot of gamers have already pre-ordered the game because they want to take advanatge of the early access period, but others will wait to avoid hurting their wallets. Well, QVC is here to help those on the fence, offering a very good deal for College Football 25.

Heading to the QVC website will reveal an offer for $30 off of a customer’s first purchase over $60. So, while veteran QVC shoppers will be ineligible, newcomers have the perfect item to use it on. College Football 25 for both the Xbox Series S|X and PlayStation 5 are available on the site, and after entering the promo code HELLO30 at checkout, it will be under $50 total with shipping.

Now, it’s important to note that the QVC website says that the item will not ship until July 19, which is the game’s release date. That means there will be a brief waiting period while the game is in transit. However, with a discount this large, a few days or even a week isn’t a big deal. It just means there’s more time to say goodbye to NCAA Football 14 before the new game arrives.

With Dynasty Mode returning and the debut of the brand-new College Ultimate Team, College Football 25 has something for everyone. But just because the game is in demand doesn’t mean people should sleep on a deal this good.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

