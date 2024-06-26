Dynasty Mode will be the main draw for many gamers diving into EA Sports College Football 25. However, there are a lot of choices to be made, including which school to pick. To help make that decision easier, here are the best teams to use in College Football 25 Dynasty Mode.

Texas Longhorns

Coming off a College Football Playoff berth, Texas is primed to continue its success in the 2024/2025 season. Quarterback Quinn Ewers is back for one more year, and since he’s on the game’s cover, he’s sure to be one of its highest-rated players. While the program lost a few notable players to the NFL, if you’re looking to win a championship quickly in Dynasty Mode, Texas can get the job done.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State missed out on the Playoffs last year, but with Michigan and Washington taking major hits, the Buckeyes can easily find themselves back in the mix, especially with you at the helm. The offense is loaded with notable names like Emeka Egbuka and Quinshon Judkins, and the defense is nothing to scoff at. Ryan Day is having trouble getting his team over the hump, but you’re not likely to have any problems.

Georgia Bulldogs

Georiga has been the team to beat in college football for several years, and that’s why they’re one of the best teams to use in College Football 25 Dynasty Mode. Kirby Smart knows how to recruit, always bringing in talent to replace the Bulldogs who leave for the NFL. All that work will be to your benefit, as you take over control of Georgia and win another title.

Oregon Ducks

Oregon is a team on the rise, with coach Dan Lanning having his squad in the mix for the playoffs in back-to-back years. The Ducks may need some reinforcements before they are ready to compete with the big dogs, but the addition of Dillon Gabriel will help keep the school relevant. It’ll be up to you to take them to the next level, though.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State is another school that can benefit from Playoff teams losing talent. With quarterback Drew Allar trending upward and a couple of solid running backs in Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, the sky is the limit for the Nittany Lions. The school hasn’t won a title since the ’80s, and it’s high time someone remedied that.

James Madison Dukes

You won’t find James Madison at the top of any preseason polls. The Dukes may not even have any real NFL talent. However, the school is full of heart and coming off of an 11-2 season. The Sun Belt is easy pickings these days, and while it might be fun to play with a powerhouse school, taking JMU to the promised land will give you serious bragging rights.

And those are the best teams to use in EA Sports College Football 25 Dynasty Mode.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

