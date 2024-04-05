Super Evolution Codes (April 2024)

Train away and go from a Saiyan to a Super Saiyan! Click to level up your Endurance, Agility, and Ki to become the strongest in the universe. However, that comes at a cost—quite literally. You’ll need a lot of money, which is why you should use Super Evolution Codes.
All Super Evolution Codes List
Super Evolution Codes (Working)
- STATBOOST?: Use for 10 minutes of x3 Coin Boost, 5 minutes of x3 Orb Boost, and 15 minutes of x2 Strength Boost
- 100MIL!: Use for 10 minutes of x3 Coin Boost, 5 minutes of x3 Orb Boost, and 15 minutes of x2 Strength Boost
- COINS!: Use for 20 minutes of x3 Coin Boost and 5 minutes of x2 Strength Boost
Super Evolution Codes (Expired)
- 150KLIKES
- 80MVISITS
- FREEZA
- 60KLIKES
- booster
- 45KLIKES
- 10MVISITS
- OOZARU
- BOSSISLAND
- DELAY
- 30KLIKES
- 10KLIKES
- 250k
- GAMERELEASE
How to Redeem Codes in Super Evolution
To redeem Super Evolution codes, follow our easy guide below:
- Start Super Evolution in Roblox.
- Click on the Codes button on the left side.
- Enter your code in the Enter Code text box.
- Click Confirm and receive your goodies!
