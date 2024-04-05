Category:
Super Evolution Codes (April 2024)

Train away and go from a Saiyan to a Super Saiyan! Click to level up your Endurance, Agility, and Ki to become the strongest in the universe. However, that comes at a cost—quite literally. You’ll need a lot of money, which is why you should use Super Evolution Codes.

All Super Evolution Codes List

Super Evolution Codes (Working)

  • STATBOOST?: Use for 10 minutes of x3 Coin Boost, 5 minutes of x3 Orb Boost, and 15 minutes of x2 Strength Boost
  • 100MIL!: Use for 10 minutes of x3 Coin Boost, 5 minutes of x3 Orb Boost, and 15 minutes of x2 Strength Boost
  • COINS!: Use for 20 minutes of x3 Coin Boost and 5 minutes of x2 Strength Boost

Super Evolution Codes (Expired)

  • 150KLIKES
  • 80MVISITS
  • FREEZA
  • 60KLIKES
  • booster
  • 45KLIKES
  • 10MVISITS
  • OOZARU
  • BOSSISLAND
  • DELAY
  • 30KLIKES
  • 10KLIKES
  • 250k
  • GAMERELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in Super Evolution

To redeem Super Evolution codes, follow our easy guide below:

Super Evolution Code Redemption Guide
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Start Super Evolution in Roblox.
  2. Click on the Codes button on the left side.
  3. Enter your code in the Enter Code text box.
  4. Click Confirm and receive your goodies!

