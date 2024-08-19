Dress to Impress is taking the world by storm due to its addicting fashion competitions. Before any match of Dress to Impress starts in Roblox, players are given an assigned theme to plan their outfits around. Here are the best themes in Dress to Impress.

Album Cover

Most Themes in Dress to Impress task players with designing outfits within particular styles or events. Album Cover, however, allows fans of this Roblox dress-up game to express their creativity in different ways. Often times with Album Cover, players seek to emulate an iconic look and pose from the art of an artist’s record. It’s always fun to see the creative ways Dress to Impress players try to emulate some of their favorite artists here. The Album Cover theme can make for some of the best and most dynamic runway sequences in the whole game. It’s a great time to see how fans emulate their favorite artists’ albums, and can make for a sort of trivia mini-game as fans try and guess the albums their lobby replicates.

Back to School

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Back to School is one of the more grounded themes in Dress to Impress. It is also fairly topical, as the seasons are close to changing as we shift from Brat Summer to whatever will define fall.

Back to School is a great theme, because its recongizeable as part of everyday life but still leaves room for lots of creativity. The Back to School theme also gives some of the dressing room’s lesser-used accessories a chance to shine, look backpacks and books.

Brat

One of the latest Dress to Impress themes is perhaps its most exciting. The titular theme of the Charli XCX collab, this theme lets players explore the aesthetic that defined the summer. In addition, due to the Brat event in Dress to Impress, its the theme with the most dedicated clothing items and accessories. There’s also a lot of possible variation within the theme, as players can either seek to replicate music video looks, wear the iconic shade of green from the album’s cover, or explore the indie-sleaze style which is starting to dominate nightclubs.

Costume Party

Costume Party is one of the most fun and unique themes in all of Dress to Impress. Instead of limiting players to a specific style, Costume Party seeks the dressing room get wild and creative. Costume Party lets players choose whether they want to dress up as something like a random career, or make the risk-reward decision to dress up as a specific character and hope your lobby gets the reference when its time to give out stars on the runway. Costume Party can be a good break from the trendier themes, which are often highly competitive and see VIP Fashionistas at a bit of an advantage.

Formal

The Formal theme is another which has its appeal from how different it is to the majority of those in the game. Whereas much of Dress to Impress sees players dressing up like they’re going to a party or a night out (especially during the Brat Event), this theme allows players to get a little, well, Formal.

Formal also allows for some of the lesser-used items in the dressing room to shine, like suits and elegant dresses. In addition, the Formal theme also encourages players to fully customize their look, incorporating makeup, nails and hair in addition to clothing.

Mall Goth

Mall Goth is a theme inspired by a particular aesthetic. This theme allows players to explore a counterculture which started with teens and young adults in the United States during the 1990s. This aesthetic is defined by lots of dark colors, excessive accessories and graphic tees for alternative bands. While there aren’t a lot of graphic tees in Dress to Impress (which could change as Charli XCX opens the door for more collabs) players still have plenty of options to express the style kept alive by stores like Hot Topic and Spencers.

Maximalist/Minimalist

Maximalist/Minimalist is one of the most unique themes in Dress to Impress, since it gives players two opposite extreme themes to choose from on stay on theme. Maximalist and Minimalist styles give players the choice to keep it simple, or go all out respectively. This is also one of the best themes to run with a duo partner, since they can clash their outfits with eachother. Maximalist especially encourages Dress to Impress fans to get really out there with this unqiue theme, and explore the abundance of ridiculous patterns available in the game.

Mean Girls

Mean Girls is a newly added theme with the Brat update. Named after the Charli XCX song, which is itself named after the iconic film, this theme lets players choose which they want to emulate. The Mean Girls aesthetic features some of the styles that were popular with 2000s It Girls, and an abundance of pink. Getting this theme and matching with your friends to go after the aesthetic of Regina George and the Plastics is a blast, and especially fitting on Wednesdays.

Monster High School

There are plenty of themes in Dress to Impress inspired by dress up doll brands, which is fitting since much of Gen Z got their interest in things like Dress to Impress from toys like Barbie, Bratz, and Monster High. This themed is based around the latter. With some similarity to the goth aesthetic, Monster High School combines Mall Goth, Back to School and Costume Party for an ultimate them. Pastel colored skin and makeup and black outfits combine in this theme to replicate the look of some of the best kids toys of the 2000s.

Y2K

Speaking of the 2000s, last but not least is the Y2K theme. This theme ask Dress to Impress players to go after the vibe of the turn of the millennium, with lots of denim, low rise jeans, bright colors and accessories. Roblox fans seem to have an interesting feud at times within this theme, as “TikTok Y2K” and “Real Y2K” are two slightly different styles which are both popular among fans of the game.

Dress to Impress is available now in Roblox.

