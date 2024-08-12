Dress To Impress Teases Major Collab With Charli XCX

Dress to Impress is one of the most popular games of 2024. The phenomenon is even getting many players into Roblox for the first time. DTI seems to be the defining game of Brat Summer. Now, its is set to collaborate with none other than the artist of Brat herself; Charli XCX.

Dress to Impress Showcaes New Brat Event

Just before 1pm EST, the official Dress to Impress account on X (formerly Twitter) shared the image above, along with the caption “I think the apples rotten right to the core!”, accompanied with a green apple emoji. The quote is a line from “Apple”, one of the most popular tracks on Charli XCX’s Brat album.

Brat has a distinct aesthetic, with its particular shade of green and low resolution lowercase text. The stage pictured above showcases this aesthetic prominently. The stage setup seems to resemble a space where an artist would perform a DJ Set. Charli XCX has become known for such events, with her Boiler Room performance and ‘Partygirl’ series of DJ Sets.

What is in the Dress to Impress Charli XCX Event?

While details on the event are still somewhat scarce, there is some precedent for Dress to Impress collabs. Previous collabs, such as the one with CaseOh, have released new Codes, which can be used to redeem items.

At the very least, the developers have teased that music and new clothing items will arrive as part of the Brat crossover. The official Dress to Impress account replied to a fan suggesting the game should add in Charli XCX music with a winking emoji. They’ve also retweed Fans’ Brat-Inspired DTI looks. The DTI account has been active in responding to their replies, and has also seemingly teased that Lana will be getting a Brat themed makeover.

An in-game message greets players when they load into Dress to Impress, suggesting that the game has “a special collab update coming very VERY soon”. Time will tell what exactly the update entails, but at the very least fans can look forward to new music and outfits to add more variety to gameplay.

Dress to Impress is available now in Roblox.

