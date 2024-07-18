FUT 24 Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 18, 2024 We searched for the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

Do you want EA Sports FC? We have EA Sports FC at home. Play some good old-fashioned soccer, open packs to get the greatest soccer Robloxians, and use them to make the perfect team. All of this is possible and made easier with FUT 24 codes.

All FUT 24 Codes List

FUT 24 Codes (Working)

FUTFANTASY : Use for 50k Coins

: Use for 50k Coins 1MVISITS : Use for 50k Coins

: Use for 50k Coins EUROUPDATE : Use for 50k Coins

: Use for 50k Coins DATALOSSFIX : Use for the Duo player pack (+86 OVR)

: Use for the Duo player pack (+86 OVR) JUMBOPACK : Use for the Jumbo Rare Players Pack

: Use for the Jumbo Rare Players Pack RATINGSREFRESH : Use for 50k Coins

: Use for 50k Coins SORRY: Use for the Trailblazers Pack

FUT 24 Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired FUT 24 codes.

Related: Football RNG Codes

How to Redeem Codes in FUT 24

To redeem FUT 24 codes, follow our easy guide below:

Image by The Escapist

Open FUT 24 on Roblox. Press the Codes button on the left side of the main menu. Enter a code in the Enter Code text box. Press Redeem and enjoy your goodies.

If you want to play more sports Roblox games with freebies, check out our Ultimate Soccer Codes and Realistic Street Soccer Codes articles, too!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy