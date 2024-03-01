Category:
Video Games

Astro Renaissance Codes (March 2024)

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|
Published: Mar 1, 2024 10:22 am
Promo image for Astro Renaissance.
Image via — Comet Studios

Astro Renaissance is an enchanting game where you can travel across galaxies. Dress up your character to look stylish and meet other people, or play mini-games and do quests to get Moonstones. Use Astro Renaissance codes to grab free Moonstones and Tickets and buy exclusive items in the shop!

All Astro Renaissance Codes List

Active Astro Renaissance Codes

  • ThankYou!: Use for x5k Moonstones (New)
  • LAGstro: Use for x250 Tickets
  • AR1YEAR: Use for x5,900 Tickets
  • Kicked: Use for x150 Tickets
  • Glitched: Use for x500 Tickets
  • #BeAstro: Use for x2,500 Tickets 

Expired Astro Renaissance Codes

  • ASTRO2023
  • WELCOMEBACK
  • SoWhereisHalloweenUpdate?
  • EFFLORESSENCE
  • SnowAllOverMyHead
  • WishMeAStar
  • VOID
  • NAID
  • MoonlightBDAY
  • WAVE2

How to Redeem Codes in Astro Renaissance

To redeem codes in Astro Renaissance, use our easy tutorial below:

How to redeem codes in Astro Renaissance.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Astro Renaissance in Roblox.
  2. Click the cogwheel icon on your phone to open the Astral settings.
  3. Enter the code into the text field.
  4. Click on Redeem! and get your prize!

If you want to get your hands on more valuable prizes, check out our Driving Empire Codes and All Grand Kaizen Codes articles to snatch more freebies!

