Astro Renaissance Codes (March 2024)

Astro Renaissance is an enchanting game where you can travel across galaxies. Dress up your character to look stylish and meet other people, or play mini-games and do quests to get Moonstones. Use Astro Renaissance codes to grab free Moonstones and Tickets and buy exclusive items in the shop!

All Astro Renaissance Codes List

Active Astro Renaissance Codes

ThankYou! : Use for x5k Moonstones (New)

LAGstro : Use for x250 Tickets

AR1YEAR : Use for x5,900 Tickets

Kicked : Use for x150 Tickets

Glitched : Use for x500 Tickets

#BeAstro: Use for x2,500 Tickets

Expired Astro Renaissance Codes

ASTRO2023

WELCOMEBACK

SoWhereisHalloweenUpdate?

EFFLORESSENCE

SnowAllOverMyHead

WishMeAStar

VOID

NAID

MoonlightBDAY

WAVE2

How to Redeem Codes in Astro Renaissance

To redeem codes in Astro Renaissance, use our easy tutorial below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Astro Renaissance in Roblox. Click the cogwheel icon on your phone to open the Astral settings. Enter the code into the text field. Click on Redeem! and get your prize!

