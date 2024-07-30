RH2 The Journey Codes (July 2024)

RH2 The Journey Promo Image
What an amazing Roblox version of NBA 2K MyPLAYER with multiple features and various game modes that will keep you busy for days! Create your future basketball star, compete against friends and other players, and use RH2 The Journey codes for valuable rewards.

All RH2 The Journey Codes List

RH2 The Journey Codes (Working)

  • thanksfor10k_RHC: Use for 5k RHC (New)
  • thanksfor10k_RT: Use for 1 Reset Token (New)
  • welcometoseason3_RHC: Use for 3k RHC
  • welcometoseason3_RT: Use for 1 Reset Token

RH2 The Journey Codes (Expired)

  • SavFree_RHC
  • happyNewYear_RHC
  • twitterCode_reset4
  • thanksFor30Mil_reset
  • July4thCOINS
  • merryChristmas_RHC
  • July4thPOINTS
  • happyNewYear_ResetToken
  • happyMLKDay_ResetToken
  • twitterCode_rhc5
  • twitterCode_reset2
  • SaintPatricksDay_reset
  • twitterCode_rhc6
  • merryChristmas_ResetToken
  • twitterCode_rhc2
  • twitterCode_rhc3
  • twitterCode_reset6
  • HappyMonday10K
  • TY46MIL_Points
  • twitterCode_rhc4
  • twitterCode_reset3
  • thanksFor30Mil_RHC
  • twitterCode7K
  • SaintPatricksDay_rhc
  • Halloween_Reset
  • Halloween_RHC
  • TY46MIL_Coins
  • TY46MIL_Tokens
  • happyMLKDay_RHC
  • randomRHC
  • July4thTOKEN
  • wRHCfor5k
  • happyNewYear_Candy

How to Redeem Codes in RH2 The Journey

If you have trouble redeeming RH2 The Journey codes for rewards, feel free to check out our detailed tutorial below:

How to redeem RH2 The Journey codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch RH2 The Journey in Roblox.
  2. Insert a code from our list into the ENTER CODE text box on the right side of the main menu.
  3. Hit Enter on your keyboard and enjoy your freebies!

Andrija Bulatović, our resident codes expert, excels in uncovering the latest Roblox and mobile game codes, enhancing the gaming experience for our community. With a gaming journey that began alongside the release of the first Splinter Cell in 2002, his expertise is grounded in years of diverse gaming history. An enthusiast of games like Overcooked 2, NBA, and Call of Duty, Andrija’s downtime is spent engaging in these favorites, often juxtaposed with his culinary passion for making his beloved pasta.