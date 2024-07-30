RH2 The Journey Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 30, 2024 We found the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

What an amazing Roblox version of NBA 2K MyPLAYER with multiple features and various game modes that will keep you busy for days! Create your future basketball star, compete against friends and other players, and use RH2 The Journey codes for valuable rewards.

All RH2 The Journey Codes List

RH2 The Journey Codes (Working)

thanksfor10k_RHC : Use for 5k RHC (New)

: Use for 5k RHC thanksfor10k_RT : Use for 1 Reset Token (New)

: Use for 1 Reset Token welcometoseason3_RHC : Use for 3k RHC

: Use for 3k RHC welcometoseason3_RT: Use for 1 Reset Token

RH2 The Journey Codes (Expired)

SavFree_RHC

happyNewYear_RHC

twitterCode_reset4

thanksFor30Mil_reset

July4thCOINS

merryChristmas_RHC

July4thPOINTS

happyNewYear_ResetToken

happyMLKDay_ResetToken

twitterCode_rhc5

twitterCode_reset2

SaintPatricksDay_reset

twitterCode_rhc6

merryChristmas_ResetToken

twitterCode_rhc2

twitterCode_rhc3

twitterCode_reset6

HappyMonday10K

TY46MIL_Points

twitterCode_rhc4

twitterCode_reset3

thanksFor30Mil_RHC

twitterCode7K

SaintPatricksDay_rhc

Halloween_Reset

Halloween_RHC

TY46MIL_Coins

TY46MIL_Tokens

happyMLKDay_RHC

randomRHC

July4thTOKEN

wRHCfor5k

happyNewYear_Candy

Related: Highschool Hoops (HSH) Codes

How to Redeem Codes in RH2 The Journey

If you have trouble redeeming RH2 The Journey codes for rewards, feel free to check out our detailed tutorial below:

Image by The Escapist

Launch RH2 The Journey in Roblox. Insert a code from our list into the ENTER CODE text box on the right side of the main menu. Hit Enter on your keyboard and enjoy your freebies!

If you want to play other popular Roblox games with many rewards, hop into our lists of WimbleWorld Tennis codes and Head Tap codes here on The Escapist.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy