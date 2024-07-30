RH2 The Journey Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 30, 2024
What an amazing Roblox version of NBA 2K MyPLAYER with multiple features and various game modes that will keep you busy for days! Create your future basketball star, compete against friends and other players, and use RH2 The Journey codes for valuable rewards.
All RH2 The Journey Codes List
RH2 The Journey Codes (Working)
- thanksfor10k_RHC: Use for 5k RHC (New)
- thanksfor10k_RT: Use for 1 Reset Token (New)
- welcometoseason3_RHC: Use for 3k RHC
- welcometoseason3_RT: Use for 1 Reset Token
RH2 The Journey Codes (Expired)
- SavFree_RHC
- happyNewYear_RHC
- twitterCode_reset4
- thanksFor30Mil_reset
- July4thCOINS
- merryChristmas_RHC
- July4thPOINTS
- happyNewYear_ResetToken
- happyMLKDay_ResetToken
- twitterCode_rhc5
- twitterCode_reset2
- SaintPatricksDay_reset
- twitterCode_rhc6
- merryChristmas_ResetToken
- twitterCode_rhc2
- twitterCode_rhc3
- twitterCode_reset6
- HappyMonday10K
- TY46MIL_Points
- twitterCode_rhc4
- twitterCode_reset3
- thanksFor30Mil_RHC
- twitterCode7K
- SaintPatricksDay_rhc
- Halloween_Reset
- Halloween_RHC
- TY46MIL_Coins
- TY46MIL_Tokens
- happyMLKDay_RHC
- randomRHC
- July4thTOKEN
- wRHCfor5k
- happyNewYear_Candy
How to Redeem Codes in RH2 The Journey
If you have trouble redeeming RH2 The Journey codes for rewards, feel free to check out our detailed tutorial below:
- Launch RH2 The Journey in Roblox.
- Insert a code from our list into the ENTER CODE text box on the right side of the main menu.
- Hit Enter on your keyboard and enjoy your freebies!
Published: Jul 30, 2024 06:18 am