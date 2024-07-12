WimbleWorld Tennis Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 12, 2024 Looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

Strawberries and cream, forehand and backhand, and superb gameplay—this game has it all. Create your tennis star, learn tricks from legends like Andy Murray, and try to win that famous trophy in singles or doubles. However, don’t skip these WimbleWorld Tennis codes and the exciting rewards they bring!

All WimbleWorld Tennis Codes List

WimbleWorld Tennis Codes (Active)

SuperWimbleBux —Redeem for 80 WimbleBux

—Redeem for 80 WimbleBux STAR —Redeem for 30 WimbleBux

—Redeem for 30 WimbleBux SuperWimbleEffect —Redeem for an Effect

—Redeem for an Effect SuperWimbleTrail—Redeem for a Trail

WimbleWorld Tennis Codes (Expired)

There are no inactive WimbleWorld Tennis codes right now.

Related: Head Tap Codes

How to Redeem Codes in WimbleWorld Tennis

Here’s what you need to do to redeem WimbleWorld Tennis codes in less than a minute:

Image by The Escapist

Start WimbleWorld Tennis in Roblox. Click the three-line icon on the left. Hit the gift box icon. Insert a code (or copy and paste it from our list) into the pop-up text box. Hit the checkmark button and enjoy your rewards.

If you want to play more Roblox games with many free goodies, visit our articles on Highschool Hoops (HSH) codes and Ultimate Soccer codes here on The Escapist!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy