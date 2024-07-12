WimbleWorld Tennis Promo Image
Image via Wimbledon Championships
Category:
Video Games
Codes

WimbleWorld Tennis Codes (July 2024)

Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
|
Published: Jul 12, 2024 07:49 am

Updated: July 12, 2024

Looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

Strawberries and cream, forehand and backhand, and superb gameplay—this game has it all. Create your tennis star, learn tricks from legends like Andy Murray, and try to win that famous trophy in singles or doubles. However, don’t skip these WimbleWorld Tennis codes and the exciting rewards they bring!

All WimbleWorld Tennis Codes List

WimbleWorld Tennis Codes (Active)

  • SuperWimbleBux—Redeem for 80 WimbleBux
  • STAR—Redeem for 30 WimbleBux
  • SuperWimbleEffect—Redeem for an Effect
  • SuperWimbleTrail—Redeem for a Trail

WimbleWorld Tennis Codes (Expired)

  • There are no inactive WimbleWorld Tennis codes right now.

Related: Head Tap Codes

How to Redeem Codes in WimbleWorld Tennis

Here’s what you need to do to redeem WimbleWorld Tennis codes in less than a minute:

How to redeem codes in WimbleWorld Tennis
Image by The Escapist
  1. Start WimbleWorld Tennis in Roblox.
  2. Click the three-line icon on the left.
  3. Hit the gift box icon.
  4. Insert a code (or copy and paste it from our list) into the pop-up text box.
  5. Hit the checkmark button and enjoy your rewards.

If you want to play more Roblox games with many free goodies, visit our articles on Highschool Hoops (HSH) codes and Ultimate Soccer codes here on The Escapist!

Post Tag:
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović, our resident codes expert, excels in uncovering the latest Roblox and mobile game codes, enhancing the gaming experience for our community. With a gaming journey that began alongside the release of the first Splinter Cell in 2002, his expertise is grounded in years of diverse gaming history. An enthusiast of games like Overcooked 2, NBA, and Call of Duty, Andrija’s downtime is spent engaging in these favorites, often juxtaposed with his culinary passion for making his beloved pasta.