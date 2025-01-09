Fruit Reborn Codes (January 2024) [Thunder X Flame]

Updated: January 9, 2025 Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

When comparing which anime or manga series had the most significant impact on Roblox, One Piece takes the top spot. Fruit Reborn takes influence from the said franchise; instead of simply copying the established formula, it perfects it by adding more content, better fighting mechanics, and many more quality-of-life improvements.

It’s going to take a while before you’re able to go toe-to-toe with the strongest bosses in the game. Lucky for you, there is a way to minimize the grind and get some much-needed power-ups early on. Redeeming Fruit Reborn codes collated in our list will provide you with a healthy dose of extra currency, which you can use to roll for rare fruits and hone their abilities in combat. Once you’ve redeemed all the codes in this game, visit our Anime Realms Codes guide to collect rewards in a similar anime-inspired game.

All Fruit Reborn Codes List

Working Fruit Reborn Codes

discord : Use for x1k Gems (New)

: Use for x1k Gems welcome: Use for x1k Gems (New)

Expired Fruit Reborn Codes

There are currently no expired Fruit Reborn codes.

Related: Anime Reborn Codes

How to Redeem Fruit Reborn Codes

Here’s a quick rundown on redeeming Fruit Reborn codes as quickly as possible:

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Launch Fruit Reborn on Roblox. Approach the Free Code NPC (1). Type in your code into the Enter Code Here field (2). Click the Redeem button (3) to collect your rewards.

How to Get More Fruit Reborn Codes

The two main hub spots for Fruit Reborn players are the Immortal Sect Roblox group and the Fruit Reborn Discord server. Becoming a part of these socials will allow you to stay in the loop when it comes to the latest updates, codes, and other game-related news. If you’re only interested in finding new codes, we recommend that you bookmark this article and check back as often as you can. We’ll do all the heavy lifting when it comes to looking for new codes and updating our list as soon as we find any.

Why Are My Fruit Reborn Codes Not Working?

If you can’t redeem a specific Fruit Reborn code, it’s most likely due to a typo you’ve accidentally made in the process. There’s also a possibility that you’ve already redeemed the code in question some time ago or that it expired before you had a chance to collect your rewards. Either way, your best bet is to copy a new code from our active list as soon as you spot it and paste it directly into the game.

What Is Fruit Reborn?

Fruit Reborn is another in a long line of Roblox games based on One Piece, featuring a game world similar to the one in the original series. In this game, the focus is on battling various enemy types, such as pirates, officers, agents, and high-level boss characters. You can take on quests from NPCs that require you to defeat a number of specific enemies, which earns you coins, gems, potions, and other sorts of freebies.

You’re free to fly across the entire map and explore any nook and cranny in search of hidden chests containing extra coins and gems. Once you’ve leveled up by completing quests and missions, you can move to other high-level areas to battle more challenging enemies, defeat boss characters, and progress even further in the game.

Keep the fun times rolling! Check out our One Fruit Codes and Blox Fruits Codes articles to claim amazing goodies in other One-Piece-inspired Roblox games.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy