All Codes in Night Crows (March 2024)

Want to claim free stuff in Night Crows? This MMORPG, out now on mobile and PC, has a handy feature where you can redeem codes for goodies. Just put the code and the reward is yours. To find out what you can claim, here are all Night Crows codes.

All Codes in Night Crows

We’ve tracked down the latest Night Crows codes and we’ll be keeping this list updated so keep an eye out. These are the codes that are currently active.

Code Reward IAMCREW Community Reward Chest KILDEBAT Kildebag Gift Chest PREREGISTRATION CM’s Gift Chest WEARECREW Community Reward Chest

How to Redeem Codes in Night Crows

To redeem codes in Night Crows you need to be logged in as one of your characters and in-game. Now, do the following:

Select the three lines in the top right hand corner of the screen

Select the Settings cog at the bottom right of the screen

In this new menu, select Account

Now, select the Coupon button

Enter each code to claim it

For each code you successfully claim you should get a “New Mail Arrived” message. You’ll have the rewards in your inbox, there’s another step and if you don’t follow this step you’ll lose those rewards.

From the main screen, select the three lines in the top right hand corner of the screen

Now, select Inbox at the bottom

For each reward in your Inbox, select it Receive and then the back arrow to claim it

You’ll see each reward has a time limit, 30 days from the moment you claim those codes. Other reward may have shorter dates, but if you don’t claim them you’ll lose them.

The contents of each reward will vary. You could get gold, potions, and all sorts of goodies, so it’s absolutely worth claiming.

Where & How Can You Get More Codes?

The easiest way is to just keep checking back in with us, but you can also keep an eye on Night Crows creator WeMix’s Twitter account (there doesn’t appear to be an official Night Crows Twitter), the Night Crows Facebook page, or drop in on the Night Crows official Discord. WeMix parent company WeMade also has a YouTube account they’ve been using for announcements, so check in there too.

Why Aren’t These Codes Working?

There are a few reasons why a Night Crows code might not work. While none of the codes seem to have an expiry date attached, they could expire. Secondly, you could have spelt the code wrong, so double check. When we were typing in KILDEBAT, we twice put in KILLDEBAT.

Also, it doesn’t matter which server you’re one, with which character, each code can be redeemed just once per account. If you’ve already redeemed a code you’ll get a message telling you as much. What if you claimed the code but forgot to unlock it in your inbox before it timed out? Sorry, you’re out of luck, that reward is gone.

And those are all the active all Night Crows codes! Remember to keep checking in for new ones.

