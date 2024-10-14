Stands Awakening Codes (October 2024)

Updated October 14, 2024 We searched for new codes!

Recommended Videos

To win in Stands Awakening, you need to have glamour and power, or you’re toast. You’re nothing without a stand, so if I were you, I’d work on getting one if you don’t want to be pushed around by other players. It’s a kill-or-be-killed world, so good luck.

Just a little longer, and we’ll also have Stands Awakening codes, which will make this experience more glamorous. Imagine how many goodies you’ll be able to obtain for free. We all want to be the strongest in battle, so get more codes from our list of World of Stands Codes and unlock more stands to fight alongside you.

All Stands Awakening Codes List

Active Stands Awakening Codes

There are currently no active Stands Awakening codes.

Expired Stands Awakening Codes

There are currently no expired Stands Awakening codes.

Related: Your Bizarre Adventure Codes

How to Redeem Codes for Stands Awakening

Screenshot by The Escapist

There was an announcement that a redemption system would be added in-game, but for now, there’s no way you can redeem Stands Awakening codes. We’ll patiently wait for the update to drop, and once it does, you can bet that the codes and the guide on redeeming them will be added to our article, so make sure to bookmark it.

Stands Awakening Trello

Learn about the stands and abilities on the Stands Awakening Trello. You can discover when special events drop in-game and the challenges that await you if you decide to participate. Get general info about the combat system and the bosses, which is super helpful to know.

Why Are My Stands Awakening Codes Not Working?

You’ve likely made typos while redeeming Stands Awakening codes, which is a common mistake we all make but should be avoided in general, and the best way to do so is to copy/paste codes. Errors also appear when codes expire, so you might have run into one if it’s correctly entered. Inactive codes are unusable, which is why it’s essential to reach out to us and let us know which code is expired.

What is Stands Awakening?

Stands Awakening is based off of the famous JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure manga series featuring stands. You’ll get annihilated by players at first, but as you battle bosses and unlock stands, your power will grow, and you’ll soon be unstoppable in battle. You can trade your stands with other players and join special events to win goodies.

You can discover so many other codes for similar titles on our lists of YBA New Universe Codes and Sakura Stand Codes.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy