Imposters and Roles Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 30, 2024 Added new codes!

If you’ve ever played the global smash hit Among Us, you know the deal—figure out the imposters before they take you out. This Roblox 3D rendition of the famous game includes a twist that keeps the game fresh and fun, along with Imposters and Roles codes!

All Imposters and Roles Codes List

Active Imposters and Roles Codes

IMPOSTERS24K : Use for 2 Building Boxes and an Imposter Ticket (New)

: Use for 2 Building Boxes and an Imposter Ticket SILVERCARAPACEDISCORD : Use for a Building Box and a Weapon Crate (New)

: Use for a Building Box and a Weapon Crate SILVERCARAPACEGROUP : Use for 2 Building Boxes and 60 Cash

: Use for 2 Building Boxes and 60 Cash DOBRIVSKYTWITTER : Use for 3 Building Boxes and 50 Cash

: Use for 3 Building Boxes and 50 Cash TIKTOKSUB: Use for a Weapon Crate

Expired Imposters and Roles Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Imposters and Roles

Follow this quick and simple guide to redeem codes in Imposters and Roles:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Imposters and Roles in Roblox. Click the gift icon (1) at the top of the screen. Type a working code into the Enter a code text field (2). Press Enter on your keyboard to obtain your rewards.

